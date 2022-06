Raymond C. Dull, 77, passed away June 4, 2022 in Bakersfield, Calif., with his wife of 49 years, Patricia, at his side. Raymond, known to most as Ray, was born to Clifton and Wilma Dull on March 30, 1945, in Ft Wayne, Ind. The family moved to the Bay Area where Ray would meet his wife Pat, at work, at MicroSight in Belmont, Calif. They were married on Sept. 3, 1972, in Mojave, Calif. They returned to the Bay Area to start their family and then moved to the Tehachapi area to raise their children and be closer to Pat's family.

