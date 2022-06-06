ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville Zoo welcomes endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new addition has arrived at the Nashville Zoo, as one of its cotton-top tamarin monkeys gave birth to a baby.

The zoo announced the birth in a Facebook post, sharing four photos of the baby on its mother’s back. In the post, the zoo said that the baby was born May 29 to Caqueta and Pancho.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8MrR_0g20k0QY00
Nashville Zoo welcomes endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey The fuzzy addition will be carried on its mother's back for a few more days before its father steps in to help. (Nashville Zoo)

The Nashville Zoo now has seven cotton-top tamarins. Caqueta and Pancho are parents to Mateo and Rosemira, as well as two babies born in April 2019 and two more babies born in November 2021.

The babies will all stay at the zoo until they are at least 2 years old before being sent to other zoos to breed, the zoo told The Tennessean.

Cotton-top tamarins are considered critically endangered, with 1,800 in captivity and 6,000 in the wild, according to the University of Wisconsin’s National Primate Research Center. The animals are native to Colombia and live for an average of 13.5 years, though the oldest recorded cotton-top tamarin lived to be 24 in captivity.

Cotton-top tamarins live in family groups, with all adult members of the group carrying and feeding the babies, even if they’re not related, according to the National Primate Research Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LU7dI_0g20k0QY00
Nashville Zoo welcomes endangered cotton-top tamarin monkey The fuzzy addition will be carried on its mother's back for a few more days before its father steps in to help. (Nashville Zoo)

The new baby will stay on Caqueta’s back for a few more days before its father steps in to help carry it around, the zoo said in its post. Zookeepers said that the baby will become more mobile and start to move around on its own in a few weeks.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
iheart.com

Opry Mills To Get One Of Many People's Favorite Restaurant.

If you love a restaurant that has a menu the size of a classic phonebook, you'll be very excited about what is coming to Opry Mills this fall. The cheesecake factory plans to open a 10,000 square-foot restaurant inside Opry Mills near the end of 2022. We often joke about...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#National Zoo#The Zoo#Cotton Top Tamarin#The Nashville Zoo#Tennessean#Pancho Caqueta
WBIR

Charges against Nashville personal trainer balloon to 139 criminal counts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Criminal charges filed against a Nashville personal trainer have more than tripled following more women coming forward. Nikko Glasper, once named one of the city’s most popular trainers, now faces 139 criminal charges in connection to female clients claiming he took pictures of them naked without their knowledge and accessed their personal phones to steal intimate photos.
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillegab.com

Seven Most Unique Attractions In Nashville

Whether you’ve lived here for years, just moved to town, or are visiting for the weekend, there’s no excuse for being bored in Music City. From must-see museums to iconic music venues, consider this your Nashville bucket list, curated by https://www.kingjohnnie.info/en/online-pokies/. Grand Ole Opry. The Grand Ole Opry...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
fox17.com

One shot on Chesapeake Drive in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police are investigating a shooting in Nashville. One person is in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. Police are on scene and do not yet know whether the wound was self-inflicted. The shooting took place around 2:50 p.m. on the 3500 block Chesapeake Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Nashville--would you buy a home here?

(RL0919/WikiCommons Images) Nashville is a lively city with a population of 689,447 people and around 169 neighborhoods, Nashville is the largest community in Tennessee. It's home to the Grand Ole' Opry and a thriving bar scene. Given everything it has to offer, it's no wonder it has some of the richest neighborhoods in the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
99K+
Followers
107K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy