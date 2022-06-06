ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

1 dead, 1 critically injured in stabbings outside Bridgeport lounge

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31MJrx_0g20jytk00

Police in Bridgeport are investigating a pair of stabbings that killed one man and critically injured another.

The stabbings happened outside Azul Lounge Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the corner of Madison Avenue and Federal Street just before 2 a.m. on a report of an assault.

They found a 27-year-old man from the city had been stabbed in the stomach.

Police say he's in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 25-year-old man, also from Bridgeport, was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds by a private vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

His death marks the city's ninth homicide of the year.

City Council Member Jeanette Herron represents the district where the stabbings took place.

She tells News 12 that Azul and another club up the street have both had a history of fights.

"It seems that block attracts that type of problem, and the residents have complained about both locations," Herron says.

Police believe the two stabbings are connected.

Comments / 3

Related
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies in Pricilla Circle shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bridgeport man was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to police. Bridgeport police responded to reports of a gun shot at 1:25 am on Pricilla Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and was quickly […]
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
News 12

Police: 25-year-old man shot in the abdomen in Canarsie

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that took place in Canarsie Friday night. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the abdomen outside of 712 East 108th St. There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#City Council
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured After Stamford Motorcycle Crash

Stamford Police said a man has serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon. Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Greyrock Place at about 2:45 p.m. Investigators said a motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Broad Street when it collided with another car. The motorcyclist,...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Police: 2 teens confirmed dead in apparent drowning incident

Two 13-year-old boys are dead despite attempts by authorities to rescue them after they fell into the water in a Queens neighborhood, police say. The incident happened in the neighborhood of Broad Channel at around 11:45 a.m. The fire department sent nine rescue swimmers in the water searching for the...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

NYPD: Man wanted firing shots into open street in Brooklyn

Police are looking to identify the suspect connected to a shots fired incident in Brooklyn. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the moments a man exits a home at 1607 Prospect Place and fires multiple shots into the open street at around 7 p.m. Thursday. No injuries reported were...
BROOKLYN, NY
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate shooting, barricade incident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman was arrested following a shooting and barricade incident in Bridgeport on Thursday, police said. According to the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received several calls regarding shots fired on William Street Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. Police said a woman shot a firearm from a third floor […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Waterbury man charged in shooting that led to authorities to look for armed, dangerous suspect near Rogers Orchard in Southington

Police have charged a Waterbury man in a shooting last June that prompted authorities to warn Southington residents to stay in their homes while they searched for who was believed to be an armed and dangerous suspect near Rogers Orchards. Steven Texidor, 31, faces charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy