1 dead, 1 critically injured in stabbings outside Bridgeport lounge

Police in Bridgeport are investigating a pair of stabbings that killed one man and critically injured another.

The stabbings happened outside Azul Lounge Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the corner of Madison Avenue and Federal Street just before 2 a.m. on a report of an assault.

They found a 27-year-old man from the city had been stabbed in the stomach.

Police say he's in the hospital in critical condition.

Police say a 25-year-old man, also from Bridgeport, was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds by a private vehicle. He later died of his injuries.

His death marks the city's ninth homicide of the year.

City Council Member Jeanette Herron represents the district where the stabbings took place.

She tells News 12 that Azul and another club up the street have both had a history of fights.

"It seems that block attracts that type of problem, and the residents have complained about both locations," Herron says.

Police believe the two stabbings are connected.