Lee County, FL

U.S. Supreme Court rules for Florida, against victim in dispute over Medicaid funding

By Jim Saunders
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Nearly 14 years after a Lee County girl was catastrophically injured when she was hit by a truck, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said Florida’s Medicaid program can recoup a chunk of the money it paid for her initial care.

Justices, in a 7-2 opinion, sided with the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration in a case that drew attention from officials across the country.

The dispute stemmed from a November 2008 accident in which Gianinna Gallardo was struck by a truck after getting off a Lee County school bus. Florida’s Medicaid program paid $862,688 to cover initial medical expenses for Gallardo, who was 13 at the time of the accident and remains in a “persistent vegetative state,” according to the Supreme Court opinion.

Gallardo’s parents filed a lawsuit against the truck’s owner, its driver and the Lee County School Board and reached an $800,000 settlement. The settlement designated $35,367 for “past” medical expenses, with an unspecified amount earmarked for “future” medical expenses, according to the opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas.

Citing a formula in state law, the Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs most of Florida’s Medicaid program, said it was entitled to recoup $300,000 of the $800,000 settlement. But attorneys for the Gallardo family argued that the state should not be able to recover money earmarked for future medical expenses.

The Supreme Court, however, upheld a decision by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that backed the state.

“Under [a section of federal law], Florida may seek reimbursement from settlement amounts representing ‘payment for medical care,’ past or future,” Thomas wrote in a 16-page opinion joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

But Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in a dissent joined by Justice Stephen Breyer, wrote that the majority opinion “is inconsistent with the structure of the Medicaid program and will cause needless unfairness and disruption.” Sotomayor also wrote that Medicaid “is not a loan.”

“If a Medicaid beneficiary’s financial circumstances change and a beneficiary gains the ability to pay for his or her own medical expenses, the beneficiary is not obligated to repay the state for past expenses, no matter the magnitude of the change in circumstances,” the dissent said. “Rather, the ordinary consequence is that the individual simply becomes ineligible for benefits moving forward.”

Gallardo has continued to receive Medicaid benefits. Sotomayor wrote that money from the legal settlement was placed in what is known as a “special needs trust,” which can pay expenses not covered by Medicaid.

The U.S. Department of Justice lined up with the Gallardo family at the Supreme Court, while 14 states and groups such as the National Conference of State Legislatures backed the Agency for Health Care Administration.

becky
4d ago

So if a medicard recipient has to pay back money they received for assistance when money is available to them, such as from a lawsuit, we can reasonably expect corporations to repay bailout money when they become solvent.

Mango Madness
4d ago

For all you slow people of which you seem to be their leader they recovered money for medical expenses so they should repay that amount. But more important ... 14 years ... 14 YEARS the kid has been in a coma! Good Lord what an amazing waste of public money. Someone needs to face reality and unplug her.

Suckitupbuttercup
4d ago

This is standard operating procedures with ANY insurance company! I lost my job due to my accident and had to go on medicaid. They ask the question about any pending judgments when you apply or when there is an injury claim due to an individual or "multi-party" accident both. Medicaid, just like normal private insurance has the right to collect reimbursement for having to shell out the money for the care and bills accrued! Her attorney KNEW this when negotiating damages! My attorney gathered ALL medical bills and had 3 different specialist help to determine future medical BEFORE finalizing the settlement. Once my case settled, Medicaid got theirs before anyone, including the attorney. Also, insurance doesn't have to pay indefinitely, specifically if the person has no chance of any change in physical or mental condition. Medical necessity is very subjective. Her attorney screwed them, not Medicaid!

Miami Herald

