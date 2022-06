LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lt. Kaleb Bruggeman of the Nebraska State Patrol remembers a certain traffic stop years ago, one that still races through his mind. “I believe the highest speed I ever had was just outside of Lincoln, between Lincoln and Waverly, I believe it was an Audi doing 142 miles an hour,” he said. “I remember that today. I took a picture of my radar because it was one of those that you will never forget.”

