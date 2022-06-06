ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Little League delegation comes back to Williamsport for first time in over 30 years

By Jeremy Stout
 4 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. — For the first time in over 30 years, the Little League International Congress is coming to the home of Little League baseball. Over a thousand Little League volunteers from around the world are expected to attend.

Jason Fink, president of Williamsport Chamber of Commerce, said that the congress is expected to bring some tourism dollars to the area, especially in conjunction with other events like The Billtown Blues Festival the same weekend.

“(The chamber is) preparing folks, in terms of businesses, to make them aware that there’re additional people around,” Fink said.

Fink said the chamber is working to make sure businesses that might not be open on Sundays or Mondays are open for the out-of-town patrons.

The congress will be held June 10-13 at the Little League International Complex in Williamsport. The congress is held every four years, and this is the first time it’s been in Williamsport since 1989.

The forum will feature 450 district administrators, who were selected by their local constituent leagues, acting as delegates to discuss Little League policy, rules, and regulations. These delegates will then vote on the proposed amendments or rule changes, with a two-thirds majority vote needed to pass.

The Congress will also feature Opening Convocation, education sessions, and Chairman’s Celebration.

The first congress was held in 1956 in Chicago with the purpose of charting the course of the organization for the future.

