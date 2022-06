USFL: Michigan Panthers (1-7) vs. New Jersey Generals (7-1) Where: Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. STILL BELIEVING: Ex-Michigan football QB Shea Patterson won't give up dream. Weather: Clear, low-80s. Game notes: The Panthers look to end a five-game losing streak and even the season series with the first-place Generals. In...

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO