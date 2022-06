Shortly after the checkered flag fell on Saturday’s Chevrolet Sports Car Classic IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Detroit’s Belle Isle, there was a rush for the airport. More than a third of the drivers in the field were headed straight for France to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, joining more than a dozen of their fellow IMSA regulars who compete in LMP2 or GTD Pro. In all, more than two dozen WeatherTech Championship regulars — drivers running a full season, or all four Michelin Endurance Cup races — will take part in the 90th edition of the famed French endurance race.

