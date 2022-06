When it comes to our skin, we trust board-certified dermatologists above all else — especially ones with incredible skin themselves. It's why we regularly ask derms like Mona Gohara, MD, what their own personal skin-care routines look like. Based in Connecticut, Dr. Gohara has previously told us all about her regimen, but she also knows that the specifics of her routine may not work for everyone based on concerns and goals.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO