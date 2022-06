The XFL has added longtime NFL coach Gregg Williams to its ranks of coordinators as they continue to fill out their coaching staffs. Williams will as the defensive coordinator for the currently unnamed team under Head Coach Reggie Barlow. Also on the coaching staff will be offensive coordinator and running backs coach Fred Kaiss and personal Von Hutchins. Williams last coached in the NFL from 2019 to 2020 as the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets. He is likely the most experienced defensive coordinator currently in the XFL.

