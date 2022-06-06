ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A constitutional amendment on bail changes headed to Ohio ballot

By Nicole Fisher
 4 days ago
On June 1, the Ohio State Senate voted to place a constitutional amendment regarding bail changes on the general election ballot this November. The Senate voted 25-7 for the amendment after it passed the House on May 25, with a vote of 63-33.

The measure, if passed, would change bail policy in Ohio, specifically by requiring courts to weigh certain factors when setting bail amounts and conditions.

The measure would add this language to the Ohio Constitution regarding bail: “When determining the amount of bail, the court shall consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, and a person’s criminal record, the likelihood a person will return to court, and any other factor the general assembly may prescribe.”

To amend the constitution in Ohio, a 60 percent vote in each legislative chamber during one legislative session is required. After the amendment passes both chambers, it goes to the voters for approval.

The Senate voted down party lines, with the Senate Republicans supporting the amendment and Senate Democrats opposing the amendment. Sen. Theresa Gavarone (R-2) stated that “Ohioans care about public safety, and I have no doubt that they will overwhelmingly support this amendment.”

State Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-9) spoke in opposition to the amendment. “Good prosecutors in Ohio already know how to keep dangerous suspects in jail pending trial,” he stated, “They request a detention hearing and present evidence about the risk to public safety. This ensures that before denying a person who is still considered innocent their freedom, due process rights must be respected and enforced. A judge can also decide to hold a defendant without bail.”

Ohio voters will vote on this amendment, along with another, on the November 8 ballot this year. This is the second constitutional amendment placed on the Ohio general election ballot. Currently, there are two total measures on the ballot. The other measure, if passed, would amend the Ohio constitution to prohibit noncitizens from voting in local and statewide elections.

Since 1985, a total of 26 legislatively referred constitutional amendments have been approved by voters in Ohio, and four amendments have been defeated.

Comments / 1

Ballotpedia News

Election tampering investigation, 2020 results take central role in Colorado’s Republican primary for secretary of state

Pam Anderson, Mike O’Donnell, and Tina Peters—are running in the Republican primary for Colorado secretary of state on June 28, 2022. The winner will face incumbent Jena Griswold (D) in the November 8 general election. Anderson and Peters, both with experience serving as county clerks, have led in fundraising and media attention.
COLORADO STATE
Ballotpedia News

Involuntary servitude on the ballot

Welcome to the Tuesday, June 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Louisiana joins growing list of states deciding ballot measures on involuntary servitude this year. Number of contested state legislative primaries is up 34% compared to 2020. South Dakota is holding...
LOUISIANA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Initiative to cap interest rates for payday loans submits signatures for Michigan ballot

On June 1, the campaign Michiganders for Fair Lending submitted signatures for a ballot initiative that would appear on the November ballot. The initiative would put an annual interest cap of 36% in place for payday loans. Michiganders for Fair Lending argues that the typical payday loan carries a 370% annual rate, and that high interest rates can be financially harmful to Michiganders. According to the Center of Responsible Lending, 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, cap annual interest at 36%.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

California initiative to require additional funding for K-12 art and music education qualifies for the ballot

On June 8, the California Secretary of State announced that an initiative to require additional funding for K-12 art and music education had qualified for the ballot. Californians for Arts and Music Education in Public Schools, the campaign sponsoring the initiative, submitted 1,030,221 signatures for verification in April. Counties conducted a random sample, and the secretary of state reported that 711,872 signatures were valid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

