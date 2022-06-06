ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, TN

PHOTO GALLERY: Children battle it out in Mount Carmel Nerf War

By By Allison Goley Staff Writer
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

Over 60 local children turned out for an epic Nerf Gun battle at the Mount Carmel municipal park.

In the first event of its kind for the town, participants played a capture-the-flag style game complicated by flying Nerf darts.

Barricades were set up in the park’s baseball field for players to hide behind to take cover.

Even spectating parents seemed to enjoy watching the battle unfold.

Both Aldermen Mindy Fleishour and John Gibson called the event a success.

The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

