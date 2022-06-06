PHOTO GALLERY: Children battle it out in Mount Carmel Nerf War

Over 60 local children turned out for an epic Nerf Gun battle at the Mount Carmel municipal park.

In the first event of its kind for the town, participants played a capture-the-flag style game complicated by flying Nerf darts.

Barricades were set up in the park’s baseball field for players to hide behind to take cover.

Even spectating parents seemed to enjoy watching the battle unfold.

Both Aldermen Mindy Fleishour and John Gibson called the event a success.