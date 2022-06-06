Talolo Limu-Jones: Waived by Carolina

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who also happens to have a famous last name, will make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday when five-star prospect CJ Carr announces his decision from a group of elite finalists. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is choosing between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
