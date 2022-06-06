ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Talolo Limu-Jones: Waived by Carolina

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Limu-Jones was waived by the Panthers on Monday, according to the team's official site. The...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

WATCH: Five-star QB CJ Carr, grandson of Lloyd Carr, to make college commitment live Thursday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 class, who also happens to have a famous last name, will make his college commitment live on CBS Sports HQ at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday when five-star prospect CJ Carr announces his decision from a group of elite finalists. Carr, who is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is choosing between Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Wisconsin. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
State
Washington State
CBS Sports

How Texans rookie RB Dameon Pierce is holding up fourth-round NFL Draft signings

All 32 NFL teams have either signed each of their 2022 draft picks or are currently in the process of doing so. Just two first-round picks remain unsigned, and all fifth, sixth and seventh-round picks have reportedly signed their deals. However, not many fourth-round picks have signed their rookie contracts -- and there's an explanation for that.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Warriors vs. Celtics: Steve Kerr sitting Stephen Curry to end third quarter might've cost Golden State Game 3

Let's say this upfront: The Boston Celtics are a better team than the Golden State Warriors. I picked the Celtics to win the series at the start because they have an advantage, albeit a slight one in some cases, in nearly every facet of the game. Defensively, they are bigger and more athletic, and that goes double for the offensive end, where they bludgeoned the Warriors with a 33-percent offensive rebound rate and a 26-point disparity in paint scoring in their Game 3 victory.
BOSTON, MA
#American Football#Panthers#Udfa#Eastern Washington
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Out for season with knee injury

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Smith is scheduled to have knee surgery and is expected to be sidelined for the entire 2022 season, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports. Smith made just two appearances as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round of the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Struggles in loss

Lyles (3-5) took the loss against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over five innings. Lyles got through two scoreless innings to start the contest before the Royals put up four runs in the third. The right-hander bounced back with a scoreless fourth frame but served up a Carlos Santana two-run homer in the fifth. Lyles tied a season-worst mark by giving up six earned runs in the outing, pushing his ERA to 4.97 on the campaign. He's struck out only seven batters over his past 14.1 innings, further weakening his case for a spot on fantasy squads.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Limited during minicamp

Meyers was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Meyers was one of a handful of offensive weapons who were limited, but the severity of their injuries remains unknown. The undrafted wideout out of NC State led New England with 83 receptions, 126 targets and 866 yards last season, so the Patriots will likely be extremely cautious with Mac Jones' favorite target.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Mike Zunino: Nursing shoulder injury

Zunino is managing a left shoulder injury and could be placed on the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The specifics and severity of the injury remain unknown, but Rene Pinto is joining the team in Minnesota on Friday for depth behind the plate. Zunino is 2-for-24 with nine strikeouts over his past eight contests, though it's unclear how much of a factor the shoulder issue has played in his recent struggles, Francisco Mejia should work as Tampa Bay's No. 1 backstop if Zunino indeed lands on the shelf.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Managing facial contusion

Walker was diagnosed with a facial contusion after exiting Thursday's win over the Reds, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. Walker was hit in the head by a pitch in the top of the eighth inning Thursday, and he immediately left the game. While the 31-year-old will likely be monitored ahead of Friday's matchup against Philadelphia, he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If Walker misses any additional time, Pavin Smith and Jordan Luplow are candidates to fill in at first base.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Reaches three times, swipes bag

Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base Wednesday in a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rockies. Gonzalez walked multiple times in a game for the first time this season, and he swiped his fourth bag in the eighth inning. His lone hit came in the 10th, when his one-out single led to the game-winning run as a result of an error by Charlie Blackmon. Gonzalez is batting just .176 through 17 at-bats in June, but he still owns a healthy .322/.376/.441 slash line on the campaign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Hunter Henry: Dealing with undisclosed injury

Henry was limited during Wednesday's minicamp practice due to an undisclosed injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Henry and fellow tight end Dalton Keene (undisclosed) were both limited, along with Jakobi Meyers (undisclosed) and James White (hip). Cox noted that all four offensive weapons spent the majority of the session on the rehab field, but the severity of their respective injuries remains unknown.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Packers' Mason Crosby: Not kicking during minicamp

Crosby (undisclosed) appears to be in the rehab group during Wednesday's minicamp practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Demovsky noted that Crosby hasn't attempted a kick during the Packers' first two minicamp practices, but the team hasn't released any information about a potential injury. The veteran kicker struggled mightily last season, but he's still the favorite to retain the job in 2022. However, Green Bay signed Dominik Eberle this offseason to provide competition for Crosby.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Hits snag in recovery

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Allen recently suffered an injury to his right hamstring and won't be ready to begin a rehab assignment until at least late June, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen has been sidelined since late in spring training due...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Dealing with cramps

Cooper was removed from Friday's win over the Astros due to cramping, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a run, two walks and a strikeout to begin Friday's matchup, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 31-year-old's injury doesn't sound like a significant concern, so he should be considered day-to-day for now.
MIAMI, FL

