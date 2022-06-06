ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Clarkson Goes ’90s Grunge With The Chicks in Dark Floral Dress & Crystal-Trim Booties on Talk Show

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmcFT_0g20hwCi00

Kelly Clarkson went grungy for a special appearance by The Chicks on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday.

The “Breakaway” singer wore a long-sleeved floral dress for the occasion, featuring an allover blue and amber floral print with a knee-length hem. This was layered over opaque black tights for a rebellious look, seemingly drawing inspiration from the 1990s. Completing her outfit were large gold hoop earrings and layered gold necklaces.

The Chicks arrived in edgy attire themselves, with members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer dressed in leather and biker-inspired ensembles finished with various black lace-up boots.

“We’re kicking off the week with girl power!” Clarkson shared in a post with the Chicks on the show’s Instagram .

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Kelly Clarkson Show (@kellyclarksonshow)

When it came to footwear, Clarkson opted for a set of black leather booties by Gucci. The Italian brand’s $1,230 Trip style featured black leather uppers with rounded toes and elastic side panels. Giving the set a glamorous twist were detachable ankle straps lined in alternating ovular and rectangular crystals lined with metallic gold — plus the brand’s “Double G” logo. Completing the pair were 1-inch platform soles and 2.5-inch block heels, crafted from black rubber with a ridged finish to give the footwear a grungy edge.

The “American Idol” alumni’s show with The Chicks included a sit-down interview, where they discussed the band’s new tour for their album “Gaslighter,” as well as

You can view their full interview on YouTube now.

Clarkson also took a moment to perform with The Chicks, covering their song “Gaslighter” for the show. For this moment, she swapper her outfit for a black dress with a long red floral-printed skirt. The ensemble was finished with large gold hoop earrings and pendant necklaces, a black cardigan and stiletto-heeled black boots. You can view her full performance on the show’s YouTube channel :

Clarkson’s shoe style ranges from bohemian to edgy. The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, Clarkson often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain — plus affordable labels like ASOS. Her off-duty looks frequently feature sneakers by Converse and APL, as well.

Discover Clarkson’s bold style evolution in the gallery.

IN THIS ARTICLE
