Yves Bissouma leaves Arsenal fans dreaming of a summer transfer swoop by sharing suggestions on Instagram that he should quit Brighton for the Emirates Stadium and replace Thomas Partey

 4 days ago

Yves Bissouma has used his Instagram to hint that he could be interested in a summer switch to Arsenal.

The Brighton midfielder was in action for Mali on Saturday when they took on Congo, and he registered two assists as his side sealed a comfortable 4-0 win in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

One fan was particularly impressed by Bissouma's showing, and posted on social media that Arsenal should look to sign him, along with Leicester's Youri Tielemans, in the upcoming transfer window.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma has just one year left on his contract at Brighton
One fan posted on Instagram that they want Arsenal to sign Bissouma, and the player shared it on his Instagram story
The same fan feels Bissouma could replace Thomas Partey in Arsenal's starting XI

'In today's AFCON qualifiers Bissouma gave two assists,' they wrote.

'For me I think he and Tielemans should be our priority at midfield, we must get (Bissouma) at all cost (Arsenal).'

Bissouma then shared the post on his Instagram story, indicating that he may be keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The same supporter then left another message on Instagram as he claimed the Brighton man could be the ideal replacement for Thomas Partey.

'I've been following up on Bissouma and I think he's the one to replace Partey long term, he's just 25,' they added.

Partey could see his starting spot at Arsenal come under threat if Bissouma joins the club

Once again, Bissouma put the post up on his Instagram story.

Bissouma is three years younger than Partey, and has a far better injury record than his counterpart in recent years.

Partey has been limited to just 48 top-flight appearances in his first two seasons under Mikel Arteta, while Bissouma has played 62 times in the Premier League during this period.

He is about to enter the final year of his contract at the Amex Stadium, and Brighton may be willing to sell him this summer rather than losing him for nothing in 2023.

Arsenal have previously been linked with the midfield enforcer, and they could renew their interest in him after his latest social media activity.

One Arsenal fan is excited by the prospect of Bissouma joining the Gunners
Another supporter believes Bissouma would be a fantastic signing for Mikel Arteta's side

A number of Gunners fans appear to hope that is the case, with one responding to Bissouma's Instagram story by posting on Twitter: 'Arsenal please buy this guy. He will complete our midfield. He is asking to come...'

'This would be a dream signing,' another supporter added.

It looks set to be a busy summer for Arsenal as they look to improve on their fifth-place finish from last term, and Bissouma could be one fresh arrival at the club if the fans get their way.

