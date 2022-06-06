ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking top 25 transfers for 2022: Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi State pursuing best player still in portal

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Draft withdrawal deadline has passed for college players, and transfer portal activity has slowed dramatically as college basketball's offseason enters a slower period. But before we can turn our attention fully to the 2022-23 season, there are still a handful of significant transfer decisions to be made....

J.R. Reid steps down at Monmouth

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice’s staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: Jay Williams Reacts To Duke Basketball's Big Hire

Jay Williams is a big fan of Duke basketball's most recent move. Earlier this week, Blue Devils men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer made some history when he hired Rachel Baker. Baker will be the program's first-ever general manager. Williams thinks that other schools will now follow suit after his alma...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Kenny Smith Names His All-Time UNC Starting Five: Fans React

North Carolina has a long history of basketball greatness. Many Tar Heels have enjoyed legendary NBA careers, making it difficult to pinpoint the program's best alums. Kenny Smith nevertheless tried. The former UNC guard and current TNT analyst picked his all-time starting five on Showtime's All The Smoke. His team...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jazz will interview former NBA champion coach

The Utah Jazz are set for an extensive head coaching search to replace Quin Snyder, and one of the names they are targeting will be quite familiar. Former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is on Utah’s list of candidates, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Vogel, who won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, is expected to interview for the Utah vacancy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

College Quarterback Tells Fan Base To 'Take A Chill Pill'

Expectations are sky high for quarterback Will Levis and the Kentucky Wildcats after last year's 10-win season. But with some players moving onto the NFL, legal issues surrounding the team's running back, among other factors, UK fans are starting to worry about 2022. Appearing on "Pardon My Take" this week,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fantasypros.com

2022 NBA Mock Draft: First Round Picks, Predictions & Player Notes

We are only a couple of weeks away from the 2022 NBA Draft, with rumors flying left and right and workouts starting to pick up for some of the prospects. Here is a look at my current mock draft for round one. 1. Orlando Magic – Jabari Smith (PF –...
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' pre-draft workout shocked Anthony Edwards, who got an early taste of what makes Stephen Curry great

Prior to the 2020 NBA Draft, the Golden State Warriors worked out, among other top prospects, Anthony Edwards. They had the No. 2 pick, and at the time, it wasn't considered an absolute lock that Edwards would go No. 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. If Edwards did slip, the Warriors may have taken him over James Wiseman. They probably would have, in fact.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Western Conference team willing to trade lottery pick

One Western Conference team is the subject of an intriguing rumor with the NBA Draft looming in less than a month. The Sacramento Kings could be willing to trade the No. 4 pick in the draft under the right circumstances, according to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. The Kings are seeking a “win-now” player, either in the draft or via trade, and would be willing to move down or even out of the draft completely if it got them what they wanted.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' James Kaprielian: Quality start in Athletics' loss

Kaprielian did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and zero walks over five innings against Cleveland. He struck out three. Kaprielian gave up back-to-back solo home runs to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor to lead off the fourth inning, but those were the right-hander's only blemishes on the night. Thursday's performance marked Kaprielian's first quality start since May 17 and it was the fourth time this season he's allowed two or fewer runs. Across eight starts and 37.2 innings, the third-year pitcher sports a 5.73 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP with a 25:13 K:BB. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday's contest in Boston.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: Coughs up four runs

Contreras (1-1) yielded four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Friday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Atlanta. Most of the damage against Contreras came from Dansby Swanson's two-run shot in the third inning. Atlanta later tacked on another run in each of the fourth and fifth frames. It was his first appearance allowing more than two runs and his ERA climbed to 2.57 through 28 frames. Contreras is projected to start in St. Louis next week.
PITTSBURGH, PA

