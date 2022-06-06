Ukrainians Reportedly Destroy Sophisticated Russian Communications Station

Ukrainian forces say they have destroyed a sophisticated Russian communications station that they discovered in the Kharkiv region, in northeastern Ukraine.

The images, obtained from the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, purport to show the destruction of the communications station.

The timestamp on the footage appears to indicate that the strike took place on Wednesday. The images reportedly show various buildings being hit with black smoke rising into the sky.

The Center said: "In the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military discovered a modern Russian communication station (R-439-OD or P-260-O).

"After that, 92 OMB [92nd Mechanized Brigade] artillery was successfully adjusted to it. The result is on video."

The organization explained that the Russian "R-439 (second name 'Legend') works in operational-tactical and tactical units of control through a spacecraft repeater. The station organizes satellite, as well as classified telephone, telegraph and photo-telegraph communications."

The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security describes itself as a body "created under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine as one of the mechanisms to combat misinformation by joint efforts of the state and civil society.

"The work of the Center is focused on communication counteraction to external threats, in particular - information attacks of the Russian Federation.

"We strive to build sustainable state communications to counter misinformation and the resilience of Ukrainian society to it. Our main principles are constant cooperation with the public sector, the impossibility of political pressure, responsibility and openness."

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 6 marks the 103rd day of the war.

From February 24 to June 6, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 31,250 personnel, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military also claims that Russia has lost 1,386 tanks, 3,400 armored fighting vehicles, 690 artillery systems, 207 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 211 warplanes, 176 helicopters, 2,395 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, 13 vessels, 551 unmanned aerial vehicles, 53 units of special equipment, and 125 cruise missiles.

The United Kingdom has announced that it is sending for the first time its long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of more attacks in Ukraine if the West sends long-range weapons.

Russian missiles struck Kyiv on Sunday in the first assault on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

Ukraine is claiming that it has retaken half of the key eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where fighting has been focused recently.

And the Ukrainian Armed Forces said earlier on Monday that Russian forces are continuing their push towards the city of Sloviansk, near Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine's Armed Forces are "holding out" as Russian invaders attempt to seize the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region.

Serhiy Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said: "The Russians are storming Sievierodonetsk... Street fights are ongoing there. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the defense. The head of state, who visited our advanced positions in the Luhansk region at night, was convinced of this."

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .