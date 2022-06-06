ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Shares Warm Message to Fans After Receiving Painting

By Thomas Kika
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Depp has frequently thanked supporters and fans following his successful defamation suit against ex-wife, Amber...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 15

Gwen Jimenez
4d ago

Kathie Griffin is washed up and pathetic trying to get herself seen again with her comments about Johnny Depp. She's desperate for attention.

Reply
9
Valerie Aylward
4d ago

My favorite painting is the mural of Amber with a Pinocchio nose on a wall in Spain!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Reply(6)
27
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Jason Momoa Receives Backlash After Implying He Supports Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jason Momoa implied a neutral stance on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard verdict, which caused him to receive a lot of backlash. The Hawaii native liked both Depp’s and Heard’s Instagram posts, which were personal statements about the verdict outcome, resulting in a win for Depp. The Pirates of the Caribbean star wrote about having his “life back” thanks to the jury, while Heard expressed her disappointment about the results.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Johnny Depp
Amber Heard
AOL Corp

Johnny Depp spotted with new, blond hair performing with Jeff Beck

With jury deliberations underway in the defamation trial involving Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor made a surprise trip to the U.K. over the weekend. Sporting a new, blond hairstyle under a black cap, Depp, 58, appeared onstage with British rock guitarist Jeff...
MUSIC
Indy100

Amber Heard witness manages to accidentally spoil 'Aquaman 2' during Depp trial

An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Has an Impressive Talent & Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are 'Very Proud'

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might be in the throes of a legal battle over a wine company, but they are united on one front. Their daughter, 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is an incredible dancer. Videos surfaced of Jolie-Pitt performing some really impressive hip-hop dance moves to songs like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo — and her parents are reportedly loving her talent. “Brad and Angie are both very proud,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Much is Johnny Depp Worth?

Johnny Depp is an American actor and musician who is one of the biggest stars in the world. Despite all of his professional triumphs, his personal life is currently what's making the biggest...
MUSIC
People

Amber Heard's Sister Breaks Silence After Johnny Depp Verdict: 'Cards Were Stacked Against Us'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is breaking her silence after the jury sided mostly with Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against his ex-wife. Last Wednesday, the seven-person jury handed down their verdict which awarded Depp, 58, $10.35 million in damages, finding that Heard, 36, defamed her ex-husband in her 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which she did not name him.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
CELEBRITIES
