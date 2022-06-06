Johnny Depp Shares Warm Message to Fans After Receiving Painting
Depp has frequently thanked supporters and fans following his successful defamation suit against ex-wife, Amber...www.newsweek.com
Depp has frequently thanked supporters and fans following his successful defamation suit against ex-wife, Amber...www.newsweek.com
Kathie Griffin is washed up and pathetic trying to get herself seen again with her comments about Johnny Depp. She's desperate for attention.
My favorite painting is the mural of Amber with a Pinocchio nose on a wall in Spain!😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 15