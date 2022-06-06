Johnny Depp Shares Warm Message to Fans After Receiving Painting

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt might be in the throes of a legal battle over a wine company, but they are united on one front. Their daughter, 16-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is an incredible dancer. Videos surfaced of Jolie-Pitt performing some really impressive hip-hop dance moves to songs like “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran and “About Damn Time” by Lizzo — and her parents are reportedly loving her talent. “Brad and Angie are both very proud,” a source told Us Weekly. “They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO