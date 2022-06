Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) tells CBS4 News that if you noticed an uptick in your bills, inflation has taken a toll. CBS4’s Giselle Thomas spoke to a woman who is a part of a family of five. She tells us that within the past year, her GRU bill went from around $350 dollars to nearly $600 dollars, and is concerned about the recent rise in price.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO