Missouri Republican Billy Long Blames Mass Shootings on Abortion
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) made the startling claim that legalizing abortion encouraged mass murder because "life has no value"...www.newsweek.com
sorry they (his parents)did not believe in abortion before he was born.🐷🐷🐷
Republicans don't seem to care about lying to their constituents.
Comments / 15