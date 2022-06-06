ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pondera County’s Collecting E-Waste

By Jerry Puffer
 4 days ago
The Pondera County Recycling Coalition will be hosting an e-waste collection event this Friday, & Saturday, the 10th, & 11th. The 1st event...

It’s Back Monday @ The Shelby Library

Our Toole County Library here in Shelby, will commence their summer reading program this Monday afternoon. The program will run every Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock through June, with grades K-5 invited to come by for some sizzling summer reading fun. Get more information at 424 8345. Here comes Summer 22...
SHELBY, MT
School Starts Monday In Valier

VACATION Bible School...the Valier Methodist Church will be holding their Vacation Bible School this coming Monday, the 13th, through Wednesday, the 15th. The fun will run from 9 to noon on Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday, for children in K-6. If you'd like to preregister your child, please call 279 3473, by this Saturday, & leave a message...
VALIER, MT
Fair’s On The Way To Chester

One of our all time summer favorites, the Liberty County Summer Fair kicks off on Thursday night, June 16th, & goes full tilt EVERY Thursday night in Chester, through the END of August. If you'd like to be a vendor at the fair, please contact Sheila at 459 4848, it's going to be great, or email coordinator@libertycc.com, & get ready for some sizzling Summer 22 FUN on the Hi-Line.
CHESTER, MT
Resurfacing planned on Highway 93 north of Kalispell

The Montana Department of Transportation will start resurfacing the roadway on Highway 93 north of Kalispell the week of June 13. Crews will primarily work nights between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. for a few weeks north of the Grandview Drive intersection. Construction will continue north for one mile to the intersection of US 93 Alternate Route/West Reserve Drive.
KALISPELL, MT
Pondera Voting/Registration On Thursday

There'll be a Pondera County Satellite Elections office set up at the Heart Butte school from 9 to 3 o'clock, this Thursday, the 2nd of June. Don't worry about a thing, both voter registration & absentee voting will be available for ALL Pondera County residents.
PONDERA COUNTY, MT
We’ve Got A Real Blood CRISIS!

Fewer folks have been donating blood since the beginning of our pandemic, & the American Red Cross calls it a "Blood CRISIS. This "crisis" is a real problem here in our Montana rural communities. Don't worry about a thing, there's been a Blood Drive scheduled for THIS Thursday, here Shelby, over at the civic center. Donation hours Thursday afternoon will be from noon until 6, when we'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life." Come on, let's kick it up a notch...
SHELBY, MT
BIG Week Ahead For The Golden Triangle

BIG week coming up this week for our Golden Triangle as Summer 22 rolls on. A community event's pertaining to DUI's in the county is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Over in Chester, St. Mary's Catholic Church will be hosting a Farmers Union FREE camp on Tuesday. There'll be a Veterans Affairs Service Officer visiting with veterans in Shelby & Cut Bank, on Wednesday, & we'll have a blood drive on Thursday, over at the Shelby Civic Center. Come Thursday evening, Whoop-Up Trail Days will kick off with a Calcutta at the Branding Iron in Conrad. Fasten your seatbelts for another big week under our Montana Big Sky...I'm ready for some Whoop-Up rhubarb pie!
SHELBY, MT
Services Monday On The Hi-Line

Canadian Soldier Lt. Col. John McCrae was inspired back in the spring of 1915, to write the powerful poem, "In Flanders Fields," after seeing a war-scarred field of bright red poppies. In his poem, the Lt. Colonel was honoring the lives lost in World War 1, & thus the poppy became a symbol of remembrance within the military community. Memorial Day services will be held this Monday morning at Joplin Cemetery at 10, & Chester Cemetery an hour later at 11. More than 645,000 have lost their lives in service to our country since the first world war. This weekend, we have a real opportunity to remember our military men & women who paid the ultimate price as we pay tribute to the fallen. I'll be keeping you posted & updated on our other Golden Triangle Memorial Day services on the Puff Man Show in the afternoons on KSEN, along with my Puff Man blog.
JOPLIN, MT
Hire On In CB & Save A Life

Cut Bank is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. Aspiring applicants MUST be at least 15 years of age, & able to pass a lifeguard test. BTW, they're also looking for folks to work the concessions. Applications are DUE in this Friday, the 27th, & are available at Cut Bank City Hall on West Main. Here comes summer...
JOBS
FREE Kids Camp In Chester

St. Mary's Catholic Church over in Chester, will be hosting a Farmers Union free day camp on Tuesday, the 31st. Camp registration's this Tuesday morning at 9. Minimum age for day camp is 5. Don't worry about a thing, but the kids should bring along their lunch & a bottle o water. Summer 22's here, & A-Camping we will go...
CHESTER, MT
KILLER Grizzlies In Glacier

For more than half a century, grizzly bears roamed free in our national parks without causing a human fatality. This all changed on an August 1967, evening when 2 separate & unrelated campers, a distance apart, were savagely mangled & killed by enraged bears. Tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 7:30, I'll have Jack Olsen's true account of the grizzly attack over in Glacier, "Night of the Grizzlies" up for grabs on Puff Man Sports Trivia. The Chicago Tribune reports "Night of the Grizzlies" is "A breathtaking, thrilling fascinating book...suspense that makes it impossible to put down." 9 pages of bone chilling photographs by the Flathead Valley's George Ostrem, are featured in the book. Be the 1st caller in with the correct answer to my sports trivia question & WIN this page turner. You'll want to stock up on bear spray on your next visit to Glacier...
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
