Pondera County’s Collecting E-Waste
The Pondera County Recycling Coalition will be hosting an e-waste collection event this Friday, & Saturday, the 10th, & 11th. The 1st event...k96fm.com
The Pondera County Recycling Coalition will be hosting an e-waste collection event this Friday, & Saturday, the 10th, & 11th. The 1st event...k96fm.com
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0