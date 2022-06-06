ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Police charge Rockford felon with possession of stolen gun, crack, ecstasy

By John Clark
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nate Williams, 29, on Sunday after reportedly finding a stolen gun, crack cocaine, and ecstasy during a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped Williams around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Broadway and 14th Street.

The gun was later found to be stolen from Huron, Michigan.

Williams was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and various traffic offenses.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Comments / 5

McCarthyism good!
4d ago

Stolen gun...kinda puts a damper on that whole gun control debate about raising the age, background checks, who can/can't buy one... but okay, whatevs...

Reply(2)
2
T (that's it)
4d ago

Cash bail that hurts if it should be given (if repeat offender, no bail). Tried and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

Reply
2
