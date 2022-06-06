Police charge Rockford felon with possession of stolen gun, crack, ecstasy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nate Williams, 29, on Sunday after reportedly finding a stolen gun, crack cocaine, and ecstasy during a traffic stop.
Police said they stopped Williams around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Broadway and 14th Street.
The gun was later found to be stolen from Huron, Michigan.
Williams was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and various traffic offenses.
