Police charge Rockford felon with possession of stolen gun, crack, ecstasy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Nate Williams, 29, on Sunday after reportedly finding a stolen gun, crack cocaine, and ecstasy during a traffic stop.

Police said they stopped Williams around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Broadway and 14th Street.

The gun was later found to be stolen from Huron, Michigan.

Williams was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and various traffic offenses.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.