Sacramento, CA

Bee’s Best: Vote for the Sacramento area’s prep baseball MVP

By Cameron Salerno
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

It was a wild three months-plus of high school baseball games. Now come the accolades. While we work on our All-Metro teams, we wanted to ask the fans who they think should be the Sacramento-area’s baseball MVP. We’ll choose our MVP independent of how this vote goes, but it’s always interesting to see what you guys think. Vote as often as you like; the poll ends at noon Friday.

Having trouble seeing the poll? Try turning off your ad blocker and hit refresh.

