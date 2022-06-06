Gaylord's Claire Gorno brings soft spoken leadership to MHSAA Student Advisory Council

GAYLORD — By all accounts, Gaylord sophomore Claire Gorno is a soft-spoken leader, one who is more willing to lead by example rather than give out orders.

But make no mistake, she is a leader in everything she does, as Gaylord girls soccer coach Christopher Adams explained.

“The easiest way to tell if someone is a leader or not is if people follow you without you asking,” Adams said. “With Claire, people do that.”

Gorno just wrapped up a successful soccer season in which she finished as the Big North Conference’s third-highest goal scorer, leading the Blue Devils with 19 goals while adding six assists throughout the year.

But perhaps her biggest accomplishment of the 2021-22 school year came in an announcement by the MHSAA in a press release in early May, confirming that Gorno was one of eight juniors-to-be selected to join the Association’s Student Advisory Council in 2022-23 for her junior and senior years.

“If felt really really good,” said Gorno, reflecting on receiving the news of her selection to the SAC. “I was super stoked.”

Gorno was one of 115 student-athletes from around Michigan who applied to join the 16-member group, the second-highest number of applicants in the SAC’s 16-year history. She heard about the opportunity from her mom, did some research of her own on what the group is all about and decided to apply.

“I had read that 100-200 kids apply each year, so I really wasn’t expecting much,” Gorno said. “Then I made it through the first cut and got an interview. They made a cut to 32 kids and then a cut to four and four, and I made both.”

The SAC is a student-led group that meets seven times a year to provide feedback on issues impacting educational athletics from a student’s perspective and is involved in the operation of Association championship events and other programming. They also meet once a year for a 24-hour leadership camp.

Members of the Student Advisory Council serve for two years, beginning as juniors. Eight new members are selected annually to serve on the SAC, with nominations made by MHSAA member schools. The incoming juniors will join the group of eight seniors-to-be appointed a year ago.

Gorno joins Kannon Duffing (Manchester), M’Khi Guy (Muskegon), Dawsen Lehew, (Marcellus), Christian Sanders (Detroit Renaissance), Ben Sytsma (Grand Rapids Christian), Madeline Werner (Bay City All Saints) and DaNia Womack (Dearborn Advanced Tech Academy).

They join Class of 2023 members Sam Gibson (Plainwell), Brady Leistra (East Grand Rapids), Caroline Li (Okemos), Sam Matias (Lansing Catholic), Zar'ria Mitchell (Saginaw Heritage), Carney Salo (Escanaba), Brandon Thompson (Petersburg Summerfield) and Keira Tolmie (Clarkston).

Coach Adams says the fit was perfect for Claire, and he knows she is the type of kid the MHSAA is looking for to lead the state’s athletes.

“Whenever we host anything in the offseason, Claire is one of the first girls there and one of the last girls to leave,” Adams said. “She is willing to do whatever it takes to make herself and make the team better, and this is just another example of that.”

Her coach talked about the immense pride, not just the Gaylord Soccer community, but the entire community in general has for her and what she has accomplished.

“We are really proud of her. We know she is going to represent not just Gaylord High School, but our soccer program extremely well,” Adams said. “She is such a fantastic kid, and I am really excited to see what she can offer the MHSAA.”

In terms of what Gorno wants to bring to the MHSAA, she says her experiences of being a quiet leader on the soccer field and the volleyball court allow her to use her voice effectively.

“I have always been a quiet leader, but I have a voice and I am not afraid to voice my opinion,” Gorno said.

Gorno wants to be the voice not just for Gaylord, but the entire Big North Conference and northern Michigan in general.

Looking forward, Gorno has some big goals still left to accomplish in her last two years at Gaylord. She hopes both the soccer and volleyball teams can make deep runs in the playoffs before she graduates, while her ultimate individual goal is to find a place to play soccer in college.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord's Claire Gorno brings soft spoken leadership to MHSAA Student Advisory Council