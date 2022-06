Since the age of eight, Addisyn Bengtson has been active in 4-H, finding her passion in livestock, vet science, and cake decorating projects. As she has grown, she has added the Teen Leadership project, where a teen develops a project of their own for the year and builds their leadership skills through the process. When selecting a project this year, Addisyn said, “I noticed there weren’t a lot of flags in the barns at the (Marias) fairgrounds, but we have a lot of veterans come to the fair and it’s good to show respect for them at a big event.”

CUT BANK, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO