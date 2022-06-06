ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New MacBook Air shipments could reach seven million in 2022 – but will they sell?

By Allisa James
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35b9Ch_0g20f5Rs00
(Image credit: Jon Prosser)

According to a new report that surfaced just a day before Apple’s WWDC 2022 event, we might have a locked-in number of shipments for the highly-anticipated MacBook Air 2022 refresh.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a well known and accurate analyst on Twitter, stated in a new status update that the MacBook Air 2022 should be seeing a shipment amount of “6-7mn units if Quanta's Shanghai capacity can be back to pre-lockdown level before 3Q22.”

(2/2)2H22 shipment forecast of new MBA is 6-7mn units if Quanta's Shanghai capacity can be back to pre-lockdown level before 3Q22. Delivery for new MBA made by two EMS (Quanta the 1st & Foxconn the 2nd) should be better than existing 14"/16" MacBook Pro (shipped by Quanta only).June 5, 2022

The tweet then elaborated that the delivery system for the new MacBook Air should be an improvement over the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models due to two companies handling it. The first being Quanta and the second Foxconn, versus the current Pro laptops only being delivered by Quanta.

The major reason for these shipment delays are massive supply constraints, which is tied to the current COVID-19-related lockdowns in China. These supply constraints have already cost Apple $6 billion in the last two quarters, and that amount could go up to $8 billion.

The reopening of factories in Shanghai is critical for Apple and many other technology companies bottom line as we head into what should have been a good year for tech purchases.

A combination of supply constraints driving up inflation across the world and souring consumer sentiment on the economy in many places is making it less likely that customers, who might otherwise be financially secure, are looking to make any major tech investments.

If Apple's refresh of the MacBook Air fails to drive up interest in this release, 7 million units shipped might be an optimistic estimate on Apple's part, and one that might lead to a glut of MacBook Airs that fewer people are looking to buy right now. Units shipped isn't the same thing as units sold, after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKfZ9_0g20f5Rs00

Allisa has been freelancing at TechRadar for nine months before joining as a Computing Staff Writer. She mainly covers breaking new and rumors in the computing industry, and does reviews and featured articles for the site. In her spare time you can find her chatting it up on her two podcasts, Megaten Marathon and Combo Chain, as well as playing any JRPGs she can get her hands on.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

M2 MacBook Air 2022 Rumors: A New Laptop Could Arrive Today at WWDC

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's WWDC conference starts at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) Monday, possibly bringing with it a new MacBook, if speculation is correct. Rumors suggest that a 2022 MacBook Air could come with a new design and an upgraded M2 chip. If Apple really does announce the next MacBook Air during WWDC, the new laptop might debut alongside early looks at the next MacOS, iOS and other software updates that are in the works across Apple's device portfolio.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Tweaking this hidden MacBook setting solved my bedtime movie-watching woes

Getting the best possible experience from the tech you own is easier said than done, and it can be tempting to trust in a product’s out-of-the-box settings if you’re oblivious to – or have difficulty navigating – its customizable features. Despite working for a tech-focused publication,...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Buying an Ather Energy e-scooter has gotten easier - This is how

Ather Energy had a strong showing in the month of May. Its e-scooters, 450 Plus and 450 X, registered their best monthly sales performance yet. The company reported sales of 3,787 scooters, with 3,322 of them being registered in May --- a solid 20% ride in month-on-month numbers. Ather also had a strong April in terms of sales and registrations.
CARS
TechRadar

The LG G1 65-inch OLED TV gets $1,200 slashed off price in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking for a premium TV deal, then head over to Amazon to grab the stunning LG G1 OLED TV on sale at a new record-low price. Amazon has the 65-inch LG G1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796.99 right now, thanks to today's massive $1,203 discount (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-packed OLED display.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Air#Apple Macbook#Economy#Macbook Pro#Shipment#Quanta#Ems#Foxconn
TechRadar

Is Netflix about to buy Roku?

A new report suggests that Roku may be in negotiations to be acquired by Netflix, following a tough year that has seen Roku's stock drop by about 80% since July last year. The news comes via Business Insider (opens in new tab) which claims that sources familiar with the subject said that Roku has been discussing a Netflix acquisition in “recent weeks.”
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

UK won't follow EU and demand all mobile phones have a common USB-C charger

The UK will not follow the EU’s lead and demand smartphone manufacturers – including Apple – include a common charging cable in their products. Earlier this week, European lawmakers confirmed most types of consumer electronics would have to include a USB Type-C port, citing significant amounts of electronic waste caused by unused chargers and the inconvenience suffered by Android and iPhone users who need different cables for different devices.
WORLD
TechRadar

Best Buy 3-Day sale: our 8 favorite offers available this weekend

It's been a hot minute so Best Buy is back for another 3-day sale with discounts across a whole range of tech including TVs, laptops, phones, video games and more. If you want to pick up a little treat for yourself or grab some last-minute Father's Day gifts then you can browse the full sale below or scroll down for a hand-picked selection from all the offers available this weekend.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

New Bluetooth version adds AirPods-like audio sharing to more headphones

We've updated this story with more details from the Bluetooth SIG about which Bluetooth version is needed to access Auracast and which devices will support it. There's a new Bluetooth variant rolling out within the next few months and you should know about it, because it'll bring significant changes to the way we share audio – some of them life-changing.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
TechRadar

New Ryzen APUs coming to thin-and-light gaming laptops in 2023

Hold on to your hats, gamers. AMD’s massive new hardware roadmap has been released on the company’s Finanical Analyst Day, with CEO Lisa Su revealing a range of upcoming hardware for both consumer and business purposes. Buried among the announcements of Zen 5 CPUs and details on RDNA...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

The 7 best iOS 16 features you should get excited for

As we await the fall release of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and more, I'm finding myself particularly looking forward to the new version of iOS arriving. It's a bumper release this time, with many improvements to features across the operating system, on a scale arguably not seen since iOS 8.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Why the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar isn't a must-buy – at least right now

Yesterday, Garmin unveiled the Edge 1040, its new flagship bike computer that, like the Garmin Forerunner 955, comes in both Solar and non-Solar charging options. That’s not the only change: Garmin reports the Edge 1040 will offer recommended power targets to help you navigate courses better by putting in more effort where it counts, a real-time “exertion level” metric, improved multi-band GPS tracking, and of course, a USB-C cable rather than the old-fashioned micro-USB.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Xbox Design Lab returns with more customization options than ever

Xbox Design Lab, Microsoft's official custom controller creation service, has finally reopened. The site's relaunch brings with it a swathe of new color options, including that awesome Pride livery, and availability in 11 more countries. The Xbox Design Lab lets players create, customize and order their own Xbox Series X|S...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

macOS 13 introduces a super-useful trick for Linux users

Apple has introduced an interesting change with the incoming macOS 13 Ventura in terms of better Linux support, giving fresh powers to those running a Linux distro in a virtual machine (VM) on a Mac with Apple silicon, allowing such users to run x86 software in that VM. As The...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Asus ROG Strix Scope RX TKL wireless gaming keyboard review

Fairly priced at AED 660, the Asus ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe is a great all-round device. The red ROG RX optical switches provide for a smooth typing experience, and the varied connectivity options, ergonomic build and long battery life makes this one of the best TKL keyboards available in the market.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Samsung QD-OLED vs Neo QLED 4K TV: Worth the extra money?

There’s a persistent myth surrounding video and audio gear that the more you pay, the better the performance you can expect. And while that can sometimes turn out to be the case, it’s not universally true, especially when it comes to the best 4K TVs. OLED TVs have...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Garmin Fenix 7 vs Apple Watch 7: Which is the best fitness watch?

The Garmin Fenix 7 and Apple Watch 7 are very different types of watch, but they are two of the best options for those who want to track regular exercise. Hardcore runners and triathletes may immediately head to the Garmin, but is the Fenix 7 really a better fitness tracker than the Apple Watch 7? We’ve used the watches side by side, or wrist to wrist, to see how the experience differs, and how accurate you can expect the data you’ll see to be. The best choice might depend on whether you're looking for the best running watch, or one of the best smartwatches for everyday use.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

One of the best new Windows 11 features is almost here

Microsoft has kicked off the rollout of a highly-anticipated new feature for Windows 11 that should make browsing through files and folders simpler. In the latest Windows 11 preview build (25136) - now available to members of the early-access program - Microsoft has introduced a new tabbing system to File Explorer, similar to those found in web browsers.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy