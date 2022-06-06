ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Am Groot' Brings Marvel's Cute Little Tree to Disney Plus in August

By Meara Isenberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the title of cutest baby on Disney Plus became synonymous with Baby Yoda, the clear frontrunner was a tiny, twiggy creature from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Soon, it'll be time for Baby Groot to shine again. "I Am Groot," a series of shorts about Baby Groot,...

'Ms. Marvel' Release Schedule: When Is Episode 2 Available on Disney Plus?

Life is shaping up to get "cosmic" for Kamala Khan, a Muslim American high school student from Jersey City. Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) made her Disney Plus series debut on June 8, played by TV newcomer Iman Vellani. Khan is a Captain Marvel mega-fan who eventually gains superpowers of her own. The first reviews of Ms. Marvel went up on Wednesday. As of this writing, Ms. Marvel sits at a score of 77 on CNET sister site Metacritic.
Who Is Black Adam, and What Should You Know Before the Upcoming Movie?

It's hard to keep all the comic book heroes and villains straight. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars as Black Adam in a new DC Comics feature film coming out from Warner Bros. on Oct. 21, but even loyal comics readers may have no idea who this character is. A new trailer for the film was released on June 8. Here's a look at this intriguing character and his past.
More People Should Watch One of The Best Sci-Fi Shows on Prime Video

A fair warning: I'm about to gush about The Expanse. Slather it with praise, even. But before I do, here are some things that are not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Obi-Wan Kenobi Is So, So Bad At Disguises

For a guy who spends his working life sneaking into heavily-guarded enemy strongholds, Obi-Wan Kenobi is truly, truly terrible at disguises. Disney Plus miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, streaming every Wednesday until June 22, opens with the beaten and broken former Jedi Knight in hiding. He's failed his protege, lost his closest friends, and was unable to save the society to which he dedicated himself. Now the evil Empire has taken over, and all he can do is eke out a craven existence of menial labor for scraps amid the dunes of a barren planet.
James Gunn
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Whether you're partial to demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's...
This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
Find Out Where Any Movie or TV Show Is Streaming in 30 Seconds

Confession time: I subscribe to way too many steaming services. Disney Plus (it had a multiyear deal!), HBO Max, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, even BritBox. The good part is, my family and I can watch almost anything we want, when we want. The bad part (other than the bills): How do we even find what we're looking for?
How to Prepare for Amazon Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Odds are you've already heard of or even participated in one of Amazon's Prime Day sales, but that doesn't mean that you should wait until the last minute to prepare for Prime Day 2022, which Amazon has confirmed will happen sometime in July. To that end, we're pulling together our best early bird tips. Now, some of these are pretty straightforward, ranging from general housekeeping type of things to slight updates to our suggestions from previous Prime Day or Black Friday sales. But we'll bet there are at least a couple tips here that are new to you -- and we'll continue to update this list as we get closer to Prime Day 2022.
My Favorite iOS 16 Feature: Tap to Lift a Pet Out of a Photo

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple stuffed previews of MacOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, WatchOS 9 and, of course, iOS 16 into its nearly 2-hour WWDC keynote. The next major version of iPhone software will include editable Messages and a customizable lock screen. But there was one feature that truly grabbed my attention Monday, despite taking up less than 15 seconds of the event.
Best Live TV Streaming Service for Cord-Cutters in 2022

If you've been thinking of cutting the cable cord to save some money, now is a great time to do so, thanks to the rise in live TV streaming services. These cancel-anytime live TV bundles mean you don't have to give up the things you like about cable: familiar channels, local/national news and live sports. All you need is an inexpensive streaming device before you can say goodbye to frustrating cable boxes.
Thirsty Suitors: Battle Your Exes in This Colorful, Dynamic Action Game

Thirsty Suitors is a stylish story-driven action title that puts a new spin on relationships, family pressures, culture and self-expression -- all in the framework of a turn-based fighting game. Coming to PC via Steam, the game has you playing as Jala Jayratnae, a young woman who's come back home...
