Montgomery County in Ohio plans to spend about $21 million improving the its streets and bridges in the coming years. According to the Dayton Daily News, the projects include more than $2.7 million for asphalt resurfacing this year, a $900,000 roundabout at the intersection of Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road and an estimated $4 million Shoup Mill Road reconstruction project scheduled to start in 2024.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO