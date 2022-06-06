Jekyll Island board weighs increase in cost of annual passes

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The board that oversees a popular Georgia state park is weighing a 36% increase in the cost of annual passes.

The Brunswick News reports a committee of the Jekyll Island Authority has approved raising the cost of annual passes to the island from $55 to $75.

Prices for camping spaces, rounds of golf and water park admission would increase as well.

The changes are part of a proposed $35.4 million budget for Jekyll Island’s 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The full board is scheduled to cast a final vote June 21.

Day passes to Jekyll Island would remain $8.

The board last raised the price of day passes in 2019.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.