Jekyll Island board weighs increase in cost of annual passes
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The board that oversees a popular Georgia state park is weighing a 36% increase in the cost of annual passes.
The Brunswick News reports a committee of the Jekyll Island Authority has approved raising the cost of annual passes to the island from $55 to $75.
Prices for camping spaces, rounds of golf and water park admission would increase as well.
The changes are part of a proposed $35.4 million budget for Jekyll Island’s 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The full board is scheduled to cast a final vote June 21.
Day passes to Jekyll Island would remain $8.
