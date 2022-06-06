ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem has new deputy director of public safety

By Lower Bucks Times
 4 days ago
Bensalem Township Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo and director of public safety William McVey announced the promotion of Robert Race to the position of deputy director of public safety. Race has...

dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Millsboro area that began on Tuesday evening. On June 7, 2022 at approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road for a report of a deceased subject found on the property of the Baywood golf course. The victim, a 65-year-old man from Millsboro, DE, was located and pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and identification of the victim is pending notification to the next-of-kin.
MILLSBORO, DE
WBRE

Man in custody after Plains Township standoff

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency response team (SERT) responded to a scene that shut down a road in Luzerne County. Police responded to an active incident on Jumper Road in Plains Township, causing them to shut down the area around 3:00 p.m. Eyewitness News is told by sources close to the investigation that […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Police In Berks County Searching For 2 Children That Could Be In Danger

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The search is on for two children from Berks County who could be in danger. Wyomissing Borough police say 5-year-old Braelyn King and 4-year-old Aaliah King were last seen Wednesday morning with 22-year-old Eden Matthews. The woman and the children may be traveling in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson with Maryland tags. If you see them or know their whereabouts, call the police.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man dies in crash on Lititz Pike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Lititz Pike in Lancaster County has reopened after a fatal crash. The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. near Golf Road and involved a truck. According to Manheim Township police, the truck left the road and hit two utility poles, a stone wall...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Gun violence lands Norristown man in state prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man who police said fired a handgun into a vehicle occupied by three people and injured one is on his way to state prison after pleading guilty to assault and weapons offenses. Garfield Mark Williams Jr., 28, of the 200 block of East Jacoby Street,...
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Lancaster Woman Arrested On Warrant

LANCASTER, PA — A wanted Lancaster woman turned herself in and was arraigned before Lancaster County Magisterial District Judge Mary Sponaugle on June 2, 2022, announced the Manheim Township Police Department. Authorities stated that an arrest warrant was issued for 49-year-old Heather April Howarth on February 17, 2021, who...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg felon sentenced for firearm possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kshawn Carter, 25, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 180 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Christopher Conner for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According...
HARRISBURG, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Wanted for Burglary in Bucks County

BRISTOL, PA — An arrest warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Markisha Simpson who has been charged with Burglary and related crimes, announced the Bristol Township Police Department. The arrest warrant was issued by Buck County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 on Friday, June 3, 2022. Simpson has been charged...
BRISTOL, PA
MyChesCo

Ohio Woman Arrested on Identity Theft Charges in Pennsylvania

MOUNT JOY, PA — A resident of Clevland, Ohio has been arrested and charged with Identity Theft, announced the Mount Joy Borough Police Department. Authorities stated that 51-year-old Lisa D. Knapp is accused of forging a signature on a withdrawal slip, presenting the slip to a bank in Lorain, Ohio along with identification purporting to be the victim, and withdrawing several thousands of dollars from the victim’s bank account without the victim’s permission.
MOUNT JOY, PA
WITF

What caused the deadly Pottstown home explosion?

No evidence’ that it was gas from PECO’s system, but investigation could take a year. An investigation continues into the cause of a massive explosion in Pottstown, Montgomery County, which destroyed two homes and killed five people, including four children and their grandmother. The children’s two parents were injured.
POTTSTOWN, PA
local21news.com

Police search for York County 13-year-old runaway

York County, PA — Police in York County say they are looking for a runaway 13-year-old. According to authorities, Aaron Helman Jr. was last seen by his guardians on June 6 around 4:00 PM at their home on North Franklin Street in Waynesboro. Police say the 13-year-old Helman is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Tamyra Leming of Magnolia, DE. Leming was last seen on June 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the Magnolia area. Attempts to contact or locate Leming have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
CBS Philly

‘Go To A Different Hospital’: Jefferson Hospital Emergency Department Had To Divert Patients Following South Street Mass Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia hospitals were flooded with patients early Sunday after the mass shooting on South Street. Doctors say the public health crisis of gun violence is impacting the mental health of many in the community. Emergency departments are dealing with a record number of gun injuries, and doctors say even if you’re not directly impacted gun violence takes a toll on the community. “Go to a different hospital. We have seven people on location shot at Jeff.” Jefferson’s emergency department quickly filled with shooting victims Saturday night and had to divert patients. Several city hospitals were scrambling to take care of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Know These Theft Suspects? Police Need Your Help to ID

SELLERSVILLE, PA — Pennridge Regional Police Department say they are investigating a reported theft from a motor vehicle that occurred on May 22, 2022. Authorities state that the thefts occurred on the 1500 block of Park Ave. The victim reported having several items removed from his vehicle including a debit card. The debit card was used at several businesses on May 23rd to include the Wawa on High St. in Pottstown. The males were operating a red or maroon Mercury Milan.
SELLERSVILLE, PA
MyChesCo

Honey Brook Woman Wanted for Theft in Lancaster County

EAST EARL, PA — A Honey Brook, Chester County woman is wanted East Earl Township Police Department on theft charges. The East Earl Township Police say they hold an active arrest warrant for 44-year-old Bobbi Jo Perry for Retail Theft. It is alleged that on April 12, 2022, Perry stole $654.89 in merchandise from a business in the East Earl Township. Lancaster County Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse issued the arrest warrant on May 31, 2022.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
