Framingham State, Bridgewater State, & Worcester State Receive $2.9 Million National Science Foundation Grant To Recruit & Retain STEM Faculty of Color
FRAMINGHAM – The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly $3 million grant to three Massachusetts sister universities to support the development of a model for advancing early career faculty of color to full-time positions in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Framingham State University, Bridgewater...framinghamsource.com
Comments / 0