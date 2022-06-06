ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham State, Bridgewater State, & Worcester State Receive $2.9 Million National Science Foundation Grant To Recruit & Retain STEM Faculty of Color

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a nearly $3 million grant to three Massachusetts sister universities to support the development of a model for advancing early career faculty of color to full-time positions in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Framingham State University, Bridgewater...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Honors Student Awardees at 60th Commencement Ceremony

WELLESLEY HILLS – MassBay Community College honored the Class of 2022 at the College’s 60th Commencement Exercises on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 589 graduates. The College offered special honors to seven diverse and talented student scholars who earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), nine students who earned the highest GPA in their academic divisions, 28 students who earned the highest GPA in their academic program, the Foster Furcolo Scholarship awardee, and the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education 29 Who Shine awardee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bridgewater, MA
Education
Worcester, MA
Education
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
City
Bridgewater, MA
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#College#Black African Americans#Hispanics#Academic Affairs
FraminghamSOURCE

Maura Healey & Senate President Spilka Outline Commitment to Mental Health Care in Visit to Framingham Youth Resource Center

FRAMINGHAM – Following Senate President Karen Spilka’s endorsement of Maura Healey for Governor last week, the two visited Wayside Youth & Family Support Network and Tempo Young Adult Resource Center in Framingham on Wednesday. They were joined by Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and State Representatives David Paul Linsky (D-5th Middlesex) and Jack Patrick Lewis (D-7th Middlesex), who also endorsed Healey for Governor.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
FraminghamSOURCE

Ameresco Announces Murley Leaving Board of Directors

FRAMINGHAM – Ameresco, Inc., a Framingham-based cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the resignation of Thomas Murley from its Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2022. Murley, a principal at Two Lights Consulting, has served as a member of Ameresco’s Board of Directors since...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Senate Passes $200 Million Chapter 90 Funding

In full transparency, the following press release came from the Massachusetts Senate President’s office. BOSTON _ The Massachusetts State Senate on Thursday, June 9, passed a bill that would approve the authorization of $350 million towards transportation needs in the Commonwealth, including $200 million for Chapter 90 funds, which provides cities and towns with a funding source for investments in local transportation-related projects, including road and bridge repairs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Senate Passes Legislation To Require Certification for Technicians Handling Medical Equipment

BOSTON – Today, June 9, the Massachusetts State Senate passed a bill that would require central service technicians who practice in Massachusetts hospitals to receive standardized certification through a nationally accredited organization. An Act regulating central service technicians, filed by Senator Mike Rush, would impact an estimated 1,800 technicians...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

St. Tarcisius Hosting Festa Junina Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – One of the largest festivals in MetroWest will take place on Saturday in Framingham. St. Tarcisius Catholic Church will host Festa Junina on June 11 from 5 to 11 p.m. Expect traffic delays along Route 135 all night. This Brazilian celebration features costumes, traditional music and dance,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy