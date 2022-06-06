Framingham State, Bridgewater State, & Worcester State Receive $2.9 Million National Science Foundation Grant To Recruit & Retain STEM Faculty of Color

WELLESLEY HILLS – MassBay Community College honored the Class of 2022 at the College’s 60th Commencement Exercises on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The ceremony celebrated the achievements of 589 graduates. The College offered special honors to seven diverse and talented student scholars who earned a 4.0 grade point average (GPA), nine students who earned the highest GPA in their academic divisions, 28 students who earned the highest GPA in their academic program, the Foster Furcolo Scholarship awardee, and the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education 29 Who Shine awardee.

