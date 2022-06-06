ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How to get from Austin to Jamaica

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 4 days ago

This weekend marked the maiden flight of new nonstop service from Austin to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Why it matters: Now you can leave Austin on a Saturday and kick up Caribbean sand that very evening.

Between the lines: The new American Airlines flight "provides more access to Jamaica from this important U.S. state to support our booming travel recovery," Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica's minister of tourism, said.

Yes, but: Holy cow, the Austin airport is getting busy — and another new destination adds to the squeeze.

  • This is the eighth international route out of Austin for American alone.
  • Flashback: We wrote last month about unrest in the airline's pilot ranks as it makes Austin a key part of its expansion strategy.

What's next: On Thursday, Richard Branson will be in town to celebrate the recent launch of Virgin Atlantic's nonstop service to London.

The second-best theory of food and travel: If you can't make it all the way to Montego Bay, your best bet is to grab a bite at Nyam Sunshine , a Jamaican-Honduran food truck we love near ABIA, so it's almost like you're getting on a plane .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Austin

Austin security wait remains among the quickest in the U.S.

Data: Bounce; Note: Security check data is as of March 10, 2022, and includes all departing passengers. Passport control data takes an average from March 8, 2021, to March 7, 2022, and includes all arriving international passengers; Chart: Simran Parwani/AxiosTurns out, apart from the occasional crush of SXSW, Austin-Bergstrom runs pretty smoothly. The big picture: Airport officials found themselves unprepared for recent surges of flyers, but TSA lines spilling onto sidewalks are far from the norm, Jacqueline Yaft, the airport's executive director, told members of the city's Airport Advisory Commission this week."Right now, the latest reports are that we're maintaining...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

3 Lakefront Airbnbs near Austin for summer vacation

Plan your escape from the summer heat with three lake abodes available on Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country.1. Sunset RidgeBring a group and bask in the golden hour glow at this secluded space that's perfect for entertaining.Location: Canyon LakeFeatures: Hot tub with built-in drink cooler, view deck, modern coastal decorSpace: 16 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathsCost: $225+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb2. The Crow's NestEmbark on a romantic weekend getaway at this serene, Lake Travis home that's a little off the beaten path.Location: JonestownFeatures: Two kayaks for your use, a fire pit and walking distance to Jones Brothers Park and the waterfrontSpace: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathCost: $150+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb3. Lake Travis home with a viewKick back with a coffee mug or wine glass on the sprawling patio of this wooded retreat.Location: Lago VistaFeatures: Less than five minutes from a kid-friendly park, beach area, boat rampSpace: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathsCost: $158+ per night Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb Photo courtesy of Airbnb
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Kenyan eatery in Austin wows

Craving something different, we recently tried The Kibanda, a new Kenyan eatery operating out of GhostLine Kitchens, which is basically a stylish commissary deluxe off East Ben White Boulevard in Southeast Austin.There's no table service at GhostLine — instead you order at a window, or online, and your food is presented at a pick-up window. There are plenty of shaded picnic tables for dining.Unexpected — and happy — marriages of flavors abound at The Kibanda. We ordered:The rolex — a delicious Kenyan omelet stuffed with beef and cabbage, and rolled in a flaky chapati;Smoked sausage topped with a fresh tomato...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Where to get great Austin tacos

Some of Austin's best bites are from Cuantos Tacos at the Arbor Food Park, by the corner of Navasota and 12th.Details: A semi-wooded lot, the Arbor is one of those spaces that's hard to imagine will still be around in a few years.It's spacious and low key, full of picnic tables in a corner of Austin bursting with development pressure. It's also home to a handful of other food trailers, including pizza joint Sammataro and Venezuelan eatery Cachitos512. What to get: We ordered champiñones (mushrooms), cachete (beef cheek), suadero (brisket), and carnitas tacos — all served on golden Nixtamal tortillas — and each juicier than the last. The tacos, Mexico City style, are small — maybe three bites each, but they're rich and full of flavor. You'll think about these bites for hours afterwards.If you want to give your tacos a queso fundido feel, order them quesadilla-style. The secret weapon might be the salsas. The salsa roja carries a deep smokiness that punches up the already amazing tacos.Pro tip: Definitely pick up the charro beans, made with glossy chunks of campechano meat — "not vegetarian or vegan," the Cuantos menu dutifully notes.Details: Open 11am-10pm, Wednesdays through Saturdays.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
London, TX
Axios Austin

New local venture reports Austin's good news

Two award-winning former Austin television journalists have recently started a new venture, aiming to share positive stories in these embattled times.Driving the news: Judy Maggio, the beloved former anchor of KVUE, and Leslie Rhode, whose career spans Washington, D.C., Texas and Arkansas, have launched ATX Good News.Details: Recent segments, posted on Facebook and Instagram, include:The story of a 19-year-old Austinite studying in Berlin — and making hundreds of tacos for Ukrainian refugees.How you can get a voucher for queso at Kerbey Lane Café if you donate blood.A collaboration between the Home Depot Foundation and Meals on Wheels to build 20...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Crypto returns to Austin for Consensus conference

It was nearly impossible to dodge the cryptocurrency and NFT talk during this year's South by Southwest, and that hype returns to Austin next month for CoinDesk's "Consensus" conference.State of play: Crypto enthusiasts will descend upon the convention center from June 9-12 for a week of conversations around blockchain, crypto, Web 3 and the metaverse.Why it matters: For better or worse, crypto's popularity is gaining steam, and the conference's switch to Austin underscores the city's dominance as a tech hub.Details: Crypto is changing the way people buy and sell.It's already a $2 trillion trading market, and wildly popular among young people, especially rich ones.Yes but: The market is volatile, recently humbling companies that made a big show of building up exposure to digital assets in recent years.What they're saying: Mayor Steve Adler, who is expected to speak at the event, praised the move."Every day this disruptive revolution becomes more and more mainstream," he said in a statement. "Austin, a city of early adopters where new and great ideas flourish, embraces this new world and is eager to 'welcome home' Consensus 2022."Of note: Ticket prices for Consensus range from $1,200 to as high as $9,000, with discounts for students and academia.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Austin's quintessential, travel-ready snacks

We recently asked Axios readers for Austin snacks that travel well. What you're saying: You guys had a lot of great suggestions... Nathan M. asks, "How well would Fredericksburg peaches travel to D.C.?" Jimmy wrote: "It has got to be pecan pie."That reminds us of the great pecan vs. pumpkin pie throwdown y'all haggled over last November."I think pecans are the right pick," says Aaron D. "The kind of thing LBJ would bring."True story — well, we're pretty sure it's true: LBJ used to fly Blue Bell up to the White House. (Robert Caro: Can you confirm that for us?)Aaron...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Startup Ferry expands EV leasing to Austin

Local startup Ferry announced today that Austinites can begin leasing Tesla Model 3s and Model Ys — the first time the subscription app has made short-term leases on electric vehicles available to its users. State of play: Ferry launched last year, aiming to make electric vehicle leasing affordable and accessible. The startup announced a $4 million seed round led by Porsche heir Toni Piëch's AMYP Ventures, Venn Ventures, and angel investors Adam Forst and Lisa Besserman. Now, customers can use the Ferry app to pick a Tesla and get the vehicle delivered by June.Ferry's Austin users can already lease Vespa...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
Axios Austin

How much homebuyers in Austin are overpaying

Reproduced from Ken H. Johnson and Eli Beracha; Chart: Axios VisualsThe pandemic inflated metro Austin housing prices by nearly 68% above the historic trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in at least three decades, a new analysis finds.The big picture: Now hovering over the Austin housing market is the dreaded B-word.As in, bubble. Driving the news: The average sales price in the greater metro was $594,000 at the end of April — far above the $354,000 that historic trends would forecast it to be. Yes, but: Shouldn't we toss history-based trends in the trash, given the...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Airport#Getting On#Jamaican#Abia#Atx
Axios Austin

Texas diners eating at restaurants more readily than rest of U.S.

Data: OpenTable; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsEven as the pandemic persists (yes, we're still in a pandemic), Austinites are headed to restaurants in numbers that exceed those of the before times, per data from OpenTable.The big picture: The rest of the U.S. is still sorta hunkered down, but Austinites are out and about. That mirrors what we're seeing with the return to work, as Austin logs higher office occupancy than most of the country.What they're saying: Texas' population growth and the resiliency of its economy is fueling the restaurant recovery, Kelsey Erickson Streufert, a spokesperson for the Texas Restaurant Association, told...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
57
Followers
142
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy