Must-Visit Parks Around the World

By Darrell "Ditter" Fulton
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNfEL_0g20dZfb00

It would be unimaginable to picture a life in a city without parks. Parks are intrinsic components of any city. They contribute to the shape and feel of a community and its neighborhoods. Since it is essential for people to interact with nature, we all love and enjoy parks for a variety of reasons. Mostly because they provide us with fresh air, as they are the lungs of cities but also for being publicly accessible vast green spaces where we can have picnics, go for long walks, bike rides, and let the children play. Parks are not only good for us but also for native plants and animals, particularly in urban areas. Creating parks is an effective way to encourage the growth of native flora and fauna. This also makes the area more appealing and safe for biodiversity to relish. Each of us probably has a favorite park, but how do we determine which are the most popular or most beautiful in the world? It is difficult to decide but
Uswitch has created a list of possibly the most picturesque ones. The list is compiled by the number of likes/tags each of these parks received on Instagram, so if your favorite park is not on the list, it doesn’t mean it is not worth visiting. It only means the parks from the list are the most visited around the year. So, let’s see where to go and what to see.

  1. Central Park, New York

    [caption id="attachment_6789" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RCAi_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: wirestock[/caption]

  2. Hyde Park, London

    [caption id="attachment_6791" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFYFM_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: pab-map[/caption]

  3. Hangan Park, Seoul

    [caption id="attachment_6792" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmoF2_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: pk789[/caption]

  4. Griffith Park, Los Angeles

    [caption id="attachment_6793" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wnbc_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: frederiksen1020[/caption]

  5. Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

    [caption id="attachment_6794" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCEkA_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: davidegu[/caption]

  6. Park Güell, Barcelona

    [caption id="attachment_6795" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wnQ1M_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: frimufilms[/caption]

  7. Parque del Retiro, Madrid

    [caption id="attachment_6796" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X45NJ_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: ivankrasnodar1976[/caption]

  8. Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo

    [caption id="attachment_6797" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oz7ES_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: yandry_kw[/caption]

  9. Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Tokyo

    [caption id="attachment_6798" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24KGwo_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: spdel[/caption]

  10. Millennium Park, Chicago

    [caption id="attachment_6799" align="alignnone" width="1000"] https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUl8g_0g20dZfb00 Photo by Freepik, author: Luiz Ribeiro[/caption]
“Our outdoor spaces have become more valuable than ever since the start of the pandemic and it’s easy to understand why – with so much time spent indoors, having access to a big wide-open space to breathe fresh air, and relax and unwind in, is hugely beneficial to our mental and physical health’’ and we wholeheartedly agree.

