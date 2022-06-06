Must-Visit Parks Around the World
It would be unimaginable to picture a life in a city without parks. Parks are intrinsic components of any city. They contribute to the shape and feel of a community and its neighborhoods. Since it is essential for people to interact with nature, we all love and enjoy parks for a variety of reasons. Mostly because they provide us with fresh air, as they are the lungs of cities but also for being publicly accessible vast green spaces where we can have picnics, go for long walks, bike rides, and let the children play. Parks are not only good for us but also for native plants and animals, particularly in urban areas. Creating parks is an effective way to encourage the growth of native flora and fauna. This also makes the area more appealing and safe for biodiversity to relish. Each of us probably has a favorite park, but how do we determine which are the most popular or most beautiful in the world? It is difficult to decide but Uswitch has created a list of possibly the most picturesque ones. The list is compiled by the number of likes/tags each of these parks received on Instagram, so if your favorite park is not on the list, it doesn’t mean it is not worth visiting. It only means the parks from the list are the most visited around the year. So, let’s see where to go and what to see.
Central Park, New York[caption id="attachment_6789" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: wirestock[/caption]
Hyde Park, London[caption id="attachment_6791" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: pab-map[/caption]
Hangan Park, Seoul[caption id="attachment_6792" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: pk789[/caption]
Griffith Park, Los Angeles[caption id="attachment_6793" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: frederiksen1020[/caption]
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco[caption id="attachment_6794" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: davidegu[/caption]
Park Güell, Barcelona[caption id="attachment_6795" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: frimufilms[/caption]
Parque del Retiro, Madrid[caption id="attachment_6796" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: ivankrasnodar1976[/caption]
Parque Ibirapuera, São Paulo[caption id="attachment_6797" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: yandry_kw[/caption]
Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, Tokyo[caption id="attachment_6798" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: spdel[/caption]
Millennium Park, Chicago[caption id="attachment_6799" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Freepik, author: Luiz Ribeiro[/caption]
