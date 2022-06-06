ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Wanted drug felon arrested in Harris County

By Rachel Estrada
cw39.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man wanted for open warrants in Harris County is now in custody. Constable Mark Herman’s Office said that on June 4, deputies...

cw39.com

Comments / 7

anonymous user
4d ago

He looks young for his age:"Authorities said that upon further investigation, it was revealed that Douglas Ballenger, 463, had multiple open warrants.."

Reply(3)
2
Related
cw39.com

HPD charges suspect for murder in missing woman’s case

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in the disappearance of a woman who authorities believe may be already dead. Houston police has charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, with murder and tampering with evidence in the case of Felicia Johnson, 24, who has been missing since April, last being seen at the Intercontinental Houston – Medical Center Hotel near the Texas Medical Center.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

2 women found dead in murder-suicide in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY – Two women were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide inside a north Harris County apartment while their 9-year-old niece was inside, deputies with Harris County Pct. 4 said. According to Constable Mark Herman, deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call to an apartment complex located in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Convicted Felon#Cw39#The 230th District Court
cw39.com

HCSO: Man accused of murder after saying biker gang killed his friend

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Harris County man has been arrested and charged with murder after telling authorities that a biker gang came and killed his friend. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a RV trailer park at the 1500 block of North Market Loop Road in Baytown around 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning. When they got there, they found an unresponsive 22-year-old man with stab wounds. He was later declared dead at the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

65 DEPUTIES CONVERGE ON EAST MONTGOMERY COUNTY –RESULT 39 ARRESTS

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden invited deputies from the other precincts to Precinct 4 Wednesday for a Multi-Agency Task Force. Sixty-Five Deputies from Precinct 1, 2, 3, and Precinct 5 met in Montgomery County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Jason Dunn’s Courtroom to set out the plan for the night. At 7 pm they hit the streets looking for traffic violators. The night started out with two pursuits, one on I-69 near SH 99 which ended quickly, and another on the north side of the Precinct which ended in Liberty County with an arrest. In all, there were 304 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 77 citations being issued and 239 warnings issued. With that 35 vehicles were towed and there were 39 arrests. Those arrests included warrant arrests and new charge arrests. There were at least 6 DWI arrests with the first one just after 7 pm on Fostoria Road. Hayden invited Precinct 4 Commissioner Elect Matt Gray to ride with one of the units to see what all his deputies encountered on a daily basis. Gray said he learned a lot and could view some of the issues with roads and drainage in the county. Several other Precincts recently held the same type of event clearing many warrants and making the Montgomery County Roads safer. Once the arrests were made, they were processed at the Precinct 4 Office and a Jail Van was dispatched from Conroe to transport the prisioners.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

More charges filed in nationwide fraud scam targeting elderly victims

HOUSTON, TX -- A 24-year-old Indian citizen has been taken into custody on charges related to a large nationwide conspiracy to commit mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Anirudha Kalkote is set to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Dena Hanovice Palermo at 2 p.m. He...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Mugshot: Man forgets baby in stroller in parking lot and 97° heat

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Authorities have turned a baby over to its mother after the father was accused of abandoning his infant baby alone in a parking lot. Authorities with the Constable Mark Herman’s Office said it was Sunday June 5, when deputies responded to the parking lot of 10900 block of FM 1960 West near Jones Road in northwest Harris County. The responded in reference to a welfare check of an abandoned infant in that parking lot. Upon arriving, deputies located the 11 month old infant in a stroller. The witness advised the infant was left abandoned in the heat and sun (97 degrees outside) for over twenty minutes.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot to death by his own brother in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities with the Houston Police Department say they are responding to a scene where a man was killed by his brother during a double shooting in north Houston. HPD’s Lt. Larry Crowson said the brother was shot around 7:57 p.m. in the 800 block of Marcolin Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Teenager shot to death in Acres Homes

Authorities are looking for those responsible for shooting and killing a teenager in the Acres Homes area late Tuesday night. The identity of the victim, an 18-year-old, was pending verification by the Harris County medical examiner as of Wednesday, according to HPD. Officers responded to a hospital near 1300 W....

Comments / 0

Community Policy