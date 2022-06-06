ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Parents located after child found alone

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) –Update (9:52 a.m.) The Aurora Police Department says the parents of a boy found wandering alone on Monday morning have been located.

Earlier story:

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the parents of a little boy who was found wandering alone on Monday morning.

Greenwood Village considers ban on gun sales out of homes

APD said the child was found near 1503 S. Galena Way before 9:30 a.m.

FOX31 Denver

