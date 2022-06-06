Parents located after child found alone

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) –Update (9:52 a.m.) The Aurora Police Department says the parents of a boy found wandering alone on Monday morning have been located.

Earlier story:

The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the parents of a little boy who was found wandering alone on Monday morning.

APD said the child was found near 1503 S. Galena Way before 9:30 a.m.

