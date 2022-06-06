Parents located after child found alone
AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) –Update (9:52 a.m.) The Aurora Police Department says the parents of a boy found wandering alone on Monday morning have been located.
Earlier story:
The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the parents of a little boy who was found wandering alone on Monday morning.Greenwood Village considers ban on gun sales out of homes
APD said the child was found near 1503 S. Galena Way before 9:30 a.m.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0