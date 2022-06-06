ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1c0O_0g20csHV00
48-year-old Shane King dead after a motorcycle crash on LA 42 in Ascension Parish (Ascension Parish, LA)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 48-year-old Shane King, of Gonzales, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident that also injured his passenger on Saturday in Ascension Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on LA 42 at LA 431 in Ascension Parish just after 3:00 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0g20csHV00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Louisiana Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Nationwide Report

49-year-old David Hutchinson killed after an auto-pedestrian collision near OLOL in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)

49-year-old David Hutchinson killed after an auto-pedestrian collision near OLOL in Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 49-year-old David Hutchinson as the man who lost his life after being struck by a vehicle on early Tuesday near OLOL in Baton Rouge. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place in the 5100 block of Essen Lane [...]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

CATS bus erupts into flames near mall Friday

BATON ROUGE - A public transit bus erupted into flames near the Mall of Louisiana Friday. No one was hurt when the CATS bus burst into flames. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire. Video shared with WBRZ showed flames were burning from underneath and the side of...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Ascension Parish, LA
Accidents
Gonzales, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales, LA
Accidents
pelicanpostonline.com

Laplace man arrested in relation to drive-by shooting near Geismar

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday June 6, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office arrested Tyrus Joseph, 25, of Laplace in relation to a drive by shooting incident near Geismar. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB

Crash shuts down I-10 West before Whiskey Bay

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - I-10 West is closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge before Whiskey Bay due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. Drivers are being diverted to LA 3000 (Ramah) to US 190 as an alternate route. It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Ascension Parish Lrb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Louisiana Accident News
brproud.com

BRFD HazMat called to scene of accident involving two 18-wheelers

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to the scene of an accident on Thursday morning. The accident took place at Sharp Ln. and Old Hammond Hwy. and it involved three vehicles. Two of the vehicles are 18-wheelers and “one of the 18 wheeler’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Photos: Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 East Friday morning

HOLDEN - An overturned semi flipped over along I-12 early Friday morning, causing major delays on the interstate. The wreck was first reported around 5 a.m. on I-12 East near the Holden exit. Photos showed the truck overturned in the median. Eastbound lanes on the interstate were briefly closed immediately...
HOLDEN, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
brproud.com

Police: Two suspects at large following Planet Beach theft

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people who walked into a Planet Beach and stole cash from an employee’s purse are wanted by authorities for this incident and other acts of theft, police say. According to the Gonzales Police Department (GPD), the suspects pictured in the image below committed...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 16-year-old dead after pursuit of stolen SUV ends in wreck

CARENCRO - A chase involving two teenagers in a stolen SUV left a 16-year-old dead after the pursuit ended in a violent rollover crash in the Lafayette area. According to Louisiana State Police, the chase unfolded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after Carencro Police tried to stop the vehicle, a 2019 Ford Explorer, on LA 182 for driving with no tail lights. When the driver refused to stop, a high-speed chase ensued.
CARENCRO, LA
brproud.com

Hammond Police searching for Sun Lane shooting suspect’s car

HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Hammond Police Department is searching for a shooting suspect’s vehicle that was caught on camera. Police say that officers responded to a shooting on Sun Lane at 1:30 p.m. on June 7. Officers found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the police.
HAMMOND, LA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy