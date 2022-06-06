KATIE BRUNNER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 48th Annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes runs June 11-18 with 8 new homes and 2 remodeled homes featured. News Release: The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes presented by Great American Fireplace kicks off this weekend and will run June 11th through June 18th. The new and remodeled homes are open Sat. June 11th and Sun. June 12th 10am to 5pm and the new homes are also open Mon. June 13th through Fri. June 17th 5 to 9pm and Sat. June 18th 10am to 5pm. Tickets are available for $8 through June 10th at Royal Credit Union locations in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls and Menomonie or online.

