ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Destination Hilliard: 'Everyone's hometown' offers a wide variety of day-trip activities

By Samantha Brill
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

As most school-aged children have officially completed the school year, the hunt for family-friendly activities is on!

While Hilliard does not have white sandy beaches or amusement parks filled with thrill rides, the community has a lot to offer families. Tourism in a city like Hilliard begins with the community. Residents are the city’s greatest ambassadors. But do our residents truly see the robust variety of activities in “Everyone’s hometown”?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jZjY_0g20bo2200

Destination Hilliard is working hard to shine a light on all things Hilliard! Our website, destinationhilliard.org , is a one-stop destination for visitor attractions, dining options and resources. It also features an event calendar, sharing events open to the public in Hilliard.

Additionally, a weekend events calendar is posted on Destination Hilliard social media each Thursday, making it easy for residents and visitors alike to share what is happening in the community.

There is no reason to wait for the weekend to find summer fun. The city of Hilliard released details about the Celebration at the Station concert series, the Freedom Fest (Hilliard’s Independence Day celebration), as well as a variety of other events that can be found on both our website and the city’s website.

There is low-key fun in Hilliard as well. Downtown Hilliard is abuzz with activity from sunup to sundown. From sipping on coffee while crocheting a blanket square for the homeless in Coffee Connections to enjoying a diner-style breakfast in local favorite Abner’s, there are great options to start your day.

The city’s parks reach every corner of Hilliard. Hop on a bike and explore the Heritage Rail Trail, splash in the fountains of Hilliard’s Station Park, swing at one of the many playgrounds or take a moment to pay your respects to the first responders who perished in the Sept. 11 attacks at Hilliard’s First Responders Park – a park containing twisted steel beams of from Ground Zero, a wall with the names of the first responders lost on 9/11 and a sculpture representing the lives affected by that day.

Hilliard has become a mecca for diners. The renowned Starliner Diner offers more than food, but also a unique and fun environment. Downtown Hilliard also features Center Street Market, home to several food options and the Crooked Can Brewing Company.

Destination Hilliard: Many activities, attractions and events planned for the city in coming months

Moreover, great food can be found in other locations throughout Hilliard. Places like Beef 'O’ Brady’s, Olive Tree, Massey’s Pizza and Louie’s Grill round out dining options for the city.

Shopping is also growing in Hilliard. Ohio-made gifts can be found at MAK Home Furnishings. Hilliard Floral Design, Coffee Connections and Bee Bubbly also have locally made gift options.

So, the next time you hear someone say they are looking for a fun day trip, consider Hilliard. You could easily spend a week sampling our amazing ice cream, cheesecake, cookies and cupcakes alone!

Samantha Brill is the tourism marketing coordinator for Destination Hilliard.

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Destination Hilliard: 'Everyone's hometown' offers a wide variety of day-trip activities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Hilliard, OH
Government
Hilliard, OH
Lifestyle
City
Hilliard, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Missing kayaker found in Pickaway Co. following search

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A missing kayaker was found in Pickaway County following a lengthy search of the Scioto River. Multiple fire departments, ODNR, and other rescue personnel responded to the Scioto River near the area of Island Road. Drones and boats were utilized, authorities say in the search.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Columbus will ban fireworks before the state lifts restrictions on July 1

As the state prepares for more lenient rules regarding the use of fireworks beginning in July, Columbus is taking steps to keep them out of the city. Columbus City Council is expected to approve a new ban on fireworks during Monday's council meeting. The ban would apply to any fireworks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Sandy Beaches#Destination Hilliard#Coffee Connections
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
FOXBusiness

City in Ohio damaged by tornado, thousands without power

At least one tornado threatened communities in central Ohio, with storms leaving thousands without power on Thursday morning. Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 7,751 customers without power. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington said the agency planned on conducting damage surveys in the coming days, after the office received...
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

Proposed legislation clears way for ‘community solar’ in Ohio

DARKE COUNTY — Apex Clean Energy’s petition to the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) regarding Painter Creek Solar is delayed until autumn. However, there are other companies looking at Darke County for smaller-scale projects. One of those companies is Massachusetts-based Nexamp, founded in 2007, now serving 50,000 customers...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
foxbaltimore.com

Strong storms move through Ohio with tornadoes, heavy rain, hail

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WSYX) – Strong storms swept through Ohio Wednesday evening, packing a heavy punch with heavy rain, hail and multiple tornadoes. One tornado touched down in Miami County where a Meijer distribution center was struck. Employees at the center were sent home. Tipp City Chief of Police...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Clothing found in search for two missing Ohio men

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — During a search Saturday, the families of Koby Roush and Raymont Willis found articles of clothing they believe may have belonged to one of the men. The families of Roush and Willis joined volunteers from Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, in scouring territory in Chillicothe for evidence of their […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Major Closure: US-23 in Ross County to Be Closed Overnight Wednesday

ROSS – A major closure will affect travel overnight for many motorists in the area. US-23 Southbound will be closed overnight on June 8 (Wendsday) from 10 PM to 4 AM for concrete pouring on the US 35 Westbound bridge over US 23 Southbound. US 23 South Bound traffic will be detoured via SR 159 and US 35 East Bound.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Noble County hit by some of the highest gas prices in Ohio

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio gas prices continue surging to all-time highs as price hikes pinch the pocketbooks of drivers around the country, but it is severely hitting local residents. Auto club AAA said the current average price for regular-grade gas in Ohio is $4.83 a gallon, the highest...
wyso.org

Record high gas prices hit the Dayton-area

Gas prices are at record highs in the Miami Valley. An expert from tech company GasBuddy told media outlets that he predicts a gallon of gas in Ohio might cost five dollars by mid-June. In some states the price has already hit that mark. In Ohio, the average price for...
DAYTON, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy