ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states?

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avyv0_0g20bNOX00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states?

The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies .

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from a change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Connecticut is in the middle of the list at 25.

Washington, Utah, California, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire are the top five. West Virginia, Alaska, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Oklahoma are ranked in the bottom five.

Connecticut gets high marks for innovation potential but is in the bottom third for economic activity and economic health.

View the full report here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 2

Basement Joe
4d ago

You can't grow an economy with high taxes!! You chase out businesses and people!!🤔

Reply
7
Related
WTNH

Report: Conn. ranks among states least dependent on gun industry

Conn. (WTNH) — Amid the rise of mass shootings across the country, Connecticut was ranked among the states that are least dependent on the gun industry, according to a new report. The report, released by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked 50 states across three key dimensions: the firearms industry, gun prevalence, and gun politics. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
West Virginia State
City
Washington, CT
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
WTNH

Report: 10 safest cities in Connecticut

(WTNH)- The SafeWise Team has released its eighth annual Safest Cities report. Here is the list of the 10 safest cities in Connecticut for 2022: -Newtown-Ridgefield-Simsbury-Cheshire-Wallingford-Greenwich-Westport-New Milford-Shelton-Guilford According to SafeWise, Connecticut holds the fourth-lowest violent crime rate in the US. This remained steady at the 1.8 mark from last year, but the state did see […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

States that pay their politicians the most

(STACKER) – Depending on the position, a politician can stand to make a good living. If you’re planning to get rich on a politician’s salary, however, stay away from Maine. Their state representatives earn salaries that put them just above the federal poverty line. They’re better off than state reps in New Mexico, a state that doesn’t […]
MAINE STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont makes Juneteenth a state holiday

(WTNH) – On Friday, Connecticut officially made Juneteenth a legal state holiday. Governor Ned Lamont signed the bill honoring the emancipation of enslaved African Americas. The bill signing took place in New London. Watch the video above for the full story.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. ranked among states with least racial equality in education

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut was ranked among the states with the least racial equality in education, according to a new study. The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 50 states across key metrics, comparing white and Black students in areas like the share of adults with a high school or Bachelor degree, standardized test scores, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
thetoptours.com

Apple Picking at the 8 Best Apple Orchards in Connecticut (2022)

The region of New England is one of the best places to celebrate the autumn season. For all those people who want to revel in apple orchards and fresh fruit, Connecticut is the best place to enjoy yourself. From apple cider, apple pie to apple fritters, there is no end to the things you can make after picking apples in the state. And if you are looking for the picture-perfect apple picking spot, there is no end to those as well in the state of Connecticut.
WTNH

Sen. Blumenthal fights gas price hikes

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) visit the Milford Cumberland Farms on Friday, calling for an end to big oil price gouging. Sen. Blumenthal said gas and oil companies are continuing to rake-in massive profits, and he urged federal action to lower gas prices for consumers. The senator’s office said in 2021, […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. ranks No. 2 in 2022 LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index

Conn. (WTNH) — Amid Pride Month, Connecticut has the chance to celebrate for taking the No. 2 spot on this year’s State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index. The fourth annual climate index, unveiled by Out Leadership, ranks 50 states. Each state is given a score out of 100 points, based on 20 markers assessing LGBTQ+ people’s […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
WTNH

Food banks feeling effects of inflation, gas price surges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rising inflation has increased the dependency on food banks as families try to cut down on costs. Inflation continues to get worse in America, with the latest CPI report showing Food At Home prices rising 12% over the last 12 months — the largest yearly increase since 1979. The inflation, combined […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Conn. farmers get tax break amid soaring diesel prices

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Diesel fuel prices are under $6 a gallon in North Stonington, but in many other parts of Connecticut, it is more than $6 a gallon. There is a growing concern in the struggling trucking industry that the number will go even higher on July 1, when the state’s diesel fuel […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

Diesel tax increase, inflation drive race for Connecticut gov

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election Day is five months away, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. Rising fuel prices and inflation are dominating the race for Connecticut governor. Truckers are paying more than $6 a gallon along I-91 in Wethersfield. Come July 1, the price will go up an estimated 10 cents. Bob […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Lawsuit filed to allow kids with religious exemptions from vaccinations to start school in fall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut families filed a lawsuit to allow their children with religious exemptions from vaccinations to register for kindergarten and pre-K in September 2022. The lawsuit challenges Connecticut’s Religious Exemption repeal law, which Gov. Ned Lamont signed in 2021. It restricts the right to education of students with religious exemptions. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Post Register

Connecticut creating 'misinformation' watchdog ahead of 2022 midterm elections

HARTFORD, CONN. (TND) — After the fall of the federal government’s Disinformation Governance Board, individual states are taking matters into their own hands to supposedly protect this year’s upcoming elections from “misinformation.”. The state of Connecticut set aside $2 million dollars to counter “misinformation narratives about...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Connecticut gets counties again… sort of

Connecticut did away with county level government in the 1960s but now the U.S. Census Bureau is allowing Connecticut’s nine Councils of Governments (COGs) to function as county-equivalents, according to a press release by Gov. Ned Lamont. Connecticut’s COGs are essentially councils of municipal leaders who meet for planning...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy