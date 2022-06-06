NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – How does Connecticut’s economy compare to other states?

The personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies .

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 28 key indicators of economic performance and strength. The data set ranges from a change in GDP to startup activity to the share of jobs in high-tech industries.

Connecticut is in the middle of the list at 25.

Washington, Utah, California, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire are the top five. West Virginia, Alaska, Louisiana, Hawaii, and Oklahoma are ranked in the bottom five.

Connecticut gets high marks for innovation potential but is in the bottom third for economic activity and economic health.

View the full report here .

