Ohio State's James Laurinaitis, Chris Ward on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

Former Ohio State linebacker James Laurinaitis and offensive tackle Chris Ward are on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023 , the National Football Foundation announced Monday .

Laurinaitis, a three-time All-American who helped the Buckeyes reach BCS national championship games in 2006 and 2007, also appeared on the ballot last season with former Ohio State safety Mike Doss, who was selected as a member of the class and is to be formally inducted in December.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that Laurinaitis has been included on the ballot. One of Ohio State’s most decorated linebackers, his 375 career tackles are the seventh-most in school history. He won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker as a junior in 2007.

The appearance for Ward, a two-time All-American selection in 1976 and 1977, is his fifth and a return after he was not on the ballot last year. He helped block for Archie Griffin when the legendary running back won his second Heisman Trophy in 1975.

A total of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision are on this year’s ballot.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State's James Laurinaitis, Chris Ward on 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

POLITICS
