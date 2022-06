The timeline for completion of construction on the new big boat docks in La Crosse’s Riverside Park, still up in the air — or in the water. “We’ve lost a little ground because the water’s been up about three weeks,” Jim Flottmeyer, project specialist with the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Tuesday on La Crosse Talk PM. “So, we’re working on some alternative to be able to dock there. They can still use the old portion of that, which, if we have one boat here at a time, it works fine.”

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO