ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Update: Men accused in Kristin Smart case file motion to dismiss murder trial

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

The men accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart and hiding her body made their first public appearance in Monterey County Superior Court on Monday morning.

Defendants Paul and Ruben Flores were in court in Salinas for a hearing on various motions filed by both the prosecution and defense.

Paul Flores, 45, is accused of murdering 19-year-old Smart after an off-campus party in May 1996, while his father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, is accused of helping hide the Cal Poly student’s body. The two men were arrested in April 2021.

The trial against the Flores men was moved to Salinas after San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen ruled that they would likely not receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County because of pretrial publicity.

Defense attorneys file motion to dismiss case

Defense attorneys for Paul and Ruben Flores filed a motion to dismiss the case against the men on the grounds of “outrageous government conduct.”

That motion is sealed, as is the prosecution’s opposition to the dismissal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbUuM_0g20arTC00
Attorney Robert Sanger, left, and his client Paul Flores listen to pretrial motions in the Kristin Smart murder case, at Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas on June 6, 2022. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

The defense team previously filed a motion to dismiss the case , which van Rooyen denied . In that motion, attorneys for the Flores men argued there was not enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the two are guilty in connection to Smart’s death.

Robert Sanger, Paul Flores’ lawyer, said he would like to call either Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth or Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle to the stand in regards to the dismissal because Dobroth submitted a declaration in the prosecution’s opposition.

The motion to dismiss will be heard at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Murder trial may require dual juries. How will that work?

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe tentatively ruled that two juries are required because statements made by Paul Flores during a June 19, 1996, interview with law enforcement may implicate Ruben Flores.

Peuvrelle submitted other statements that may back up the need for two juries, and after they are reviewed, O’Keefe will decide whether to hold her tentative ruling or change it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4aOD_0g20arTC00
Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe hears arguments as pretrial motions are made for Paul and Ruben Flores in the Kristin Smart murder case, inSalinas on Monday, June 6, 2022. Paul Flores is accused of killing the Cal Poly student after an off-campus party in May 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, is charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping his son hide Smart’s body. The two were arrested in April 2021 — 25 years after Smart’s disappearance. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

Jurors will only be able to hear evidence that pertains to the case they are assigned to.

When the 1996 interview, which was deemed testimonial, is heard in court, the jury for Ruben Flores will leave the room.

Essentially, any time evidence is heard for one case that may hurt the other, jurors for the second case will leave to ensure both cases have a fair and impartial trial.

The jury pool consists of 1,520 people.

Because of the large size of that pool and the publicity surrounding the Smart case, there will be a jury questionnaire to screen jurors prior to voir dire, or juror questioning. The first questions will pertain to the hardship and cost being a juror on this case will affect the prospective jurors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8cgg_0g20arTC00
San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle, left, reaches for papers behind Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth during pretrial motions for Paul and Ruben Flores in the Kristin Smart murder case, in Salinas, California, on June 6, 2022. Paul Flores is alleged to have killed Kristin Smart after an off-campus Cal Poly party in May 1996. He was the last person seen with the Cal Poly student. Ruben Flores, Paul Flores’ father, is charged with accessory after the fact. The two were arrested in April 2021 — 25 years after Smart’s disappearance. Smart’s body has never been found. Change of venue was granted to move the trial from San Luis Obispo to Monterey County. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

The prosecution and defense will each have 20 preemptive strikes — 10 for Paul Flores’ trial and 10 for Ruben Flores’ trial.

Once the juries are selected and the trial begins, jurors for each case will switch weekly between sitting in the jury box and sitting in the public viewing area.

For the verdict, whichever jury decides first will turn their decision into the court and it will be sealed.

The jury that finishes first must be available within one hour of when the second jury makes their decision. Both verdicts will be read at the same time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOY2r_0g20arTC00
Paul Flores, left, his father Ruben Flores listen during a hearing on pretrial motions Monday, June 6, 2022, before Judge Jennifer O’Keefe at Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas. Paul Flores is alleged to have killed Kristin Smart after an off-campus Cal Poly party in May 1996. He was the last person seen with the Cal Poly student. Ruben Flores, Paul Flores’ father, is charged with accessory after the fact. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

What’s next?

A third party culpability motion will also be heard at 1:30 p.m. Monday, but it is unclear what it pertains to because it is sealed.

Hearings in the case are scheduled daily Monday through Friday regarding various pretrial motions.

In total, 15 motions have been filed between the prosecution and defense. The only public motion is in regards to how jury questioning and selection will work.

Ruben Flores was in seen in the Monterey County courthouse on Monday, as was his ex-wife, Susan Flores.

His son was listed in Monterey County Jail custody as of Monday morning, according to jail records.

Members of the Smart family were also present Monday.

The trial against Paul and Ruben Flores is scheduled begin on July 6.

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Plea agreement discussed in Kristin Smart murder case

During a pretrial hearing on Monday morning for accused murderer Paul Flores and his alleged accomplice Ruben Flores, attorneys revealed discussions over a possible plea agreement with San Luis Obispo County prosecutors. Ruben Flores’ son Paul Flores is accused of murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996. Charged...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande teen’s murderer paroled

Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen last week ordered parole for a San Luis Obispo County man who, as a teenager, killed a 15-year-old Arroyo Grande High School student in what was initially planned as part of a satanic ritual. In 1995, Casey Royce, then 17, murdered Arroyo Grande High...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
State
California State
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
calcoastnews.com

Suspect shot, killed during crime spree

A crime spree that included a murder, shooting, robbery and carjacking, and led to a chase through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, ended with one of the two suspects dead from a gunshot wound, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are investigating the suspect’s death as...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three felons arrested in a week in Salinas

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said their Property Crimes Unit made three arrests over the past few days for felons on probation. The first man arrested was Steven Acosta, 36, of Salinas, who was wanted for a violation of his Post-Release Community Supervision, said sheriff's deputies. On Tuesday, he was seen The post Three felons arrested in a week in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Violent Crime#Smart#Defense
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder. – Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KRON4 News

2 gang members convicted of racketeering

(BCN)– Two men from Salinas and Soledad have been convicted of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, and Jorse Jasso, 29, were charged along with 13 other co-defendants in September of 2018. Both men faced three charges: engaging in racketeering […]
SOLEDAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Police seize arsenal of 60+ firearms from murder suspect

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Sixty-five firearms — including 25 illegal assault weapons ⁠— were seized from a homicide suspect in San Jose, police stated in a Friday press release. Vu Thai, 38 and of San Jose, who was arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the city’s 13th homicide of the year last weekend, was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas and Soledad gang members found guilty of “removal” stabbings in Monterey County Jail

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Two Monterey County gang members were found guilty of engaging in multiple conspiracies involving gang membership and gang violence inside Monterey County Jail, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, of Salinas, and Jorge Jasso, 29, The post Salinas and Soledad gang members found guilty of “removal” stabbings in Monterey County Jail appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man arrested in Paso Robles on drug sale charges

Edgar Josue Monge, 40, was known to be in violation of his probation, authorities say. – On May 17, detectives with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Narcotics Unit, Gang Task Force, and Probation Department made contact with the driver of a vehicle that had just pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center in the 100 block of Niblick Road in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
853
Followers
200
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy