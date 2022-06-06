19-year-old suspect arrested on multiple charges after he attacked a male victim with a knife following an argument, police say

Cedar Rapids, IA – According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the 19-year-old suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Friday.

His name is Mikhel Snyder and he is alleged to have attacked a male victim with a knife following an argument late Friday morning.

After the alleged assault, the suspect fled the scene at 385 15th Street SE and was soon spotted by officers several blocks away.

He attempted to elude officers but was quickly taken into custody.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 19-year-old suspect is now charged with: assault with a weapon, going armed with intent, interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

He was booked into the Linn County Correctional Facility.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.