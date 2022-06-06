New York Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Lancaster County

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philaladephia are hoping the public can help identify three suspects wanted in a recent theft of a motorcycle. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:50 AM, the three unknown males were captured on a surveillance camera in the 1700 block of South 2nd Street. One of the suspects gets on the motorcycle and forces the handlebars with his left leg and right arm until the steering lock breaks. The suspects then left with the motorcycle pushing it east into the 100 block of Watkins Street.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO