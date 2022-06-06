New York Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Lancaster County

EAT NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — A resident of Oxford, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police on an active warrant out of Cecil County, Maryland. Anthony Johnson, age 22, was arrested on June 8, 2022, on a warrant for a probation violation. According to authorities, Troopers from the Avondale Station had stopped a male, identified as Anthony Johnson, riding a bicycle at 1:08 AM on Baltimore Pike, north of Shadyhill Road, in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. It was determined that Johnson had an active arrest warrant with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition.
Comments / 0