Lancaster County, PA

New York Stolen Vehicle Recovered in Lancaster County

By MyChesCo
 4 days ago
PENN TWP, PA — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department say they recovered a stolen 2019 Honda Accord four-door sedan on the morning of June 2, 2022, at the Manheim Auto Auction located at 1190...

MyChesCo

Police Search for Suspects in Motorcycle Theft

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philaladephia are hoping the public can help identify three suspects wanted in a recent theft of a motorcycle. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at approximately 2:50 AM, the three unknown males were captured on a surveillance camera in the 1700 block of South 2nd Street. One of the suspects gets on the motorcycle and forces the handlebars with his left leg and right arm until the steering lock breaks. The suspects then left with the motorcycle pushing it east into the 100 block of Watkins Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX 43

Police: Man stabbed at Lancaster County hotel

RONKS, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another victim in the neck with a screwdriver at a Lancaster County hotel Wednesday morning. Terrence R. Henderson, 43, of Manheim, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, and one count of terroristic threats, according to East Lampeter Township Police.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. Marshals Need Your Help to Catch a Predator

HARRISBURG, PA — The U.S. Marshals Service, Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, is asking the public’s help in their attempt to locate 54-year-old Michael Bascom, who is wanted on charges related to aggravated assault on law enforcement, statutory sexual assault, and similar offenses. Authorities state that...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Burglary in Berks County

BERN TWP, PA — The Bern Township Police say they are investigating a burglary that occurred on April 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 PM. Two suspects broke into a residence located on Tulpehocken Road in Bern Township, Berks County, while the victims were out of town. The suspects rummaged through the home, but nothing appeared to be stolen. One of the suspects was captured on video while inside the residence.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating $3,000 theft at Lancaster Under Armour Store

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating a theft that occurred on Tuesday, May 24 at around 8:33 p.m at a Lancaster Under Armour store. Police are looking for two women who entered the Under Armour store located at the Lancaster Tanger Outlets....
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon teen crashed car due to spider

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County say a single spider caused an accident on Thursday morning. North Cornwall Township Police say at 7:40 a.m. a 17-year-old girl was driving east on Walnut Street when she struck a legally parked vehicle. Police say the teen saw a spider...
LEBANON, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on June 2 at approximately 12:45 p.m., members of Wilmington’s Safe Street Task Force conducted a vehicle stop in the 800 block of New Castle Avenue. Police made contact with the operator, 50-year-old Peter Gaddis. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and 3.8 grams of marijuana. Police also found the vehicle to be unregistered, and learned that Gaddis had an outstanding capias for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
abc27.com

Man stabbed in the neck with screwdriver at Lancaster hotel, suspect wanted

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lancaster County man after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck repeatedly with a screwdriver. At approximately 7:30 am on June 8, 2022, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Olde Amish Inn 33 Eastbrook Rd for a report of a person stabbed. Police say the 64-year-old male victim was stabbed while in his motel room when an unknown male entered his room and began assaulting him.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police search for man accused of starving 2-month-old infant

DENVER, Pa. — State Police are attempting to locate a Lancaster County man charged with four felonies relating to the malnourishment of a two-month old baby in his care. Terri Young, 45, of Denver, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault of a child less than 13, and two counts of criminal conspiracy in the case, according to police.
DENVER, PA
WGAL

Man hit, killed by train near Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County coroner's office says it's trying to identify a man who was hit and killed by a train near Lancaster. The man had no identification with him, authorities said. The man was struck along the Amtrak mainline and Dillerville Road around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Oxford Man Arrested On Warrant by State Police

EAT NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — A resident of Oxford, Pennsylvania was arrested Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police on an active warrant out of Cecil County, Maryland. Anthony Johnson, age 22, was arrested on June 8, 2022, on a warrant for a probation violation. According to authorities, Troopers from the Avondale Station had stopped a male, identified as Anthony Johnson, riding a bicycle at 1:08 AM on Baltimore Pike, north of Shadyhill Road, in East Nottingham Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. It was determined that Johnson had an active arrest warrant with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested and transported to Chester County Prison to await extradition.
OXFORD, PA
Daily Voice

Child Among Four Armed Robbers Nabbed By Police In Central PA

A child was among four armed robbers arrested in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday, June 8, police say. The group was wanted in connection with a store clerk assault and armed robbery at the Turkey Hill located in the 1500 block of West Market Street in York earlier that same evening, according to a release by West York Borough police.
YORK, PA
