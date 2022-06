If you missed the previous sale in April, you have another chance to pick up the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds for less right now. Amazon has them for $180, which is 10 percent off and one of the best prices we've seen. We saw the buds drop to around $153 in January of this year, but it was only for a brief period of time and that sale price hasn't returned since. That makes the current sale even more appealing if you've had your eye on Beats' latest buds.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO