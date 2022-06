Jordan Cantrell wants to change lives through football and looks forward to his new role in Florala as the new head coach of the Wildcats. “My family and I were looking for a school, community, and sports program to work in and grow with. We looked at what we thought would be a good fit across the state and found Florala on the TeachinAlabama website. We researched the school, community, and past of Florala football and thought it would be great to pursue. We are glad it worked out that way and happy to be here,” Cantrell said.

FLORALA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO