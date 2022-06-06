2 Hurt In Shooting At Haws Park In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two people were hit during a shooting in a park in St. Cloud Sunday evening.

Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to Haws Park just after 5 p.m., finding multiple vehicles and people leaving the park.

Officers learned someone fired a gun during a fight, and that someone had possibly been hit. No victims were found at the scene, nor was a suspect.

Around 5:20 p.m., two men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man’s arm was grazed by a bullet.

Police say the shooting was not random, and it is under investigation.