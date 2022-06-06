ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

2 Hurt In Shooting At Haws Park In St. Cloud

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJshW_0g20Yye100

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two people were hit during a shooting in a park in St. Cloud Sunday evening.

Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to Haws Park just after 5 p.m., finding multiple vehicles and people leaving the park.

Officers learned someone fired a gun during a fight, and that someone had possibly been hit. No victims were found at the scene, nor was a suspect.

Around 5:20 p.m., two men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man’s arm was grazed by a bullet.

Police say the shooting was not random, and it is under investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Five central Minnesota students cited for fight at school

(St. Cloud, MN) -- Five central Minnesota high school students have been cited after an assault at a St. Cloud high school last week. Police say a 15-year-old student at Apollo High School was assaulted at around 2 pm on June 2nd. Investigators say the teen had gone to the bathroom in order to settle a disagreement with another 15-year-old. When the victim got there, the other boy and four friends were waiting and started punching and kicking the victim.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KIMT

Man killed in southern Minnesota motorcycle crash

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing in southern Minnesota. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:20 pm Wednesday on 211th Street between 598th Avenue and 602nd Avenue. Citizens called 911 after finding an unresponsive motorcycle rider on the south...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Made 80+ Recordings In Minnesota State Fair Bathroom Stalls

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of illegally filming dozens of men inside a Minnesota State Fair bathroom last summer. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says Kurtis Michael Neu, 33, faces one count of interfering with privacy, and two counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images — both gross misdemeanors. The criminal complaint states that a Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy was working to determine who had been “drilling holes in toilet stall partitions in the Kidway bathroom.” Another deputy had discovered a hole had been drilled in a men’s bathroom stall as well in the Agriculture Horticulture Building. Kurtis...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Western Minnesota man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#St Cloud#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Rideshare Carjackings Plummet In Minneapolis, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carjackings have plagued communities across the Twin Cities, but investigators say the surge is starting to subside. Many times, rideshare drivers were the targets. Shaheen Yasir has been a full-time Lyft driver for three years. He says safety is a constant concern. “A lot of people does have protection in their car,” Yasir said. “Me personally, I don’t have like any like pepper spray or a gun or a knife. Just hope God, you don’t be a victim.” A spree of rideshare carjackings last fall spurred Minneapolis police to push out a crime alert. There’d been more than 40 robberies...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bicyclist killed in St. Paul light rail collision

A bicyclist was killed Wednesday in a collision with the Green Line light rail in St. Paul, according to Metro Transit Police. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. just east of Highway 280 on University Avenue at the Raymond Avenue Station. Police say investigators are still working to determine what...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

As National Gas Average Nears $5, Minnesotans Are Rethinking Summer Travel

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One trip to the KOA Campgrounds in Maple Grove is all it takes to see how rising gas prices are impacting Minnesotan’s summer plans. As statewide averages near $4.75 Friday, many are making the decision to host a vacation closer to home. For Bob and Tiffany Gross, that means taking their trailer just miles from their Big Lake home – far from the cross-country trips they’d envisioned when purchasing it three years ago. “We have gone to Duluth in the past, but we’re not this year because it’s a long ways away,” said Tiffany Gross. “When it’s almost five...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Meth Dealer Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Fatally Struck By Light Rail Train In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Metro Transit says a bicyclist was fatally struck by a light rail train in St. Paul Wednesday morning. The collision occurred near the Green Line’s Raymond Avenue station around 10:30 a.m. (credit: CBS) The bicyclist has not been publicly identified. Metro Transit said Green Line riders can expect delays of 15-20 minutes because of the crash.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 2,028 Cases, 12 Deaths Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 2,028 cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths Friday. The seven-day average positivity rate is continuing its steady decline, sitting at 27.9 cases per 100,000 residents. It’s still above the high risk threshold drawn at 10 cases, along with the hospitalization rate. According to state data, there are now 9.4 admissions per 100,000 residents. In all, the state has seen over 1.52 million COVID-19 cases since March of 2020, including over 75,000 reinfections. Health officials say 12,713 Minnesotans have died. State health data shows that 75.2% of those eligible have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine,...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Police warn public after 9 opioid overdoses in St. Paul over 24 hours

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are warning members of the public after they've responded to nine suspected opioid overdoses over the course of the past 24 hours. The St. Paul Police Department issued an "OD Alert" due to the incidents. Officers say all nine recent overdose patients survived. However, over the past five days, the city has reported five overdose deaths.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Five Students Cited for Assaulting a Teen at Apollo High School

(KNSI) — Five students at Apollo High School were cited for assault following a fight in a school bathroom on June 2nd. The St. Cloud Police Department says about 2:00, school officials and the School Resource Officer were made aware of the situation. Investigators say one 15-year-old boy from Waite Park and a 15-year-old boy from St. Cloud were to meet in a bathroom to settle a disagreement. When the victim went into the bathroom, one of the boys allegedly had four of his friends with him ranging in age from 14 to 16, waiting for the other student.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

Woman Arrested After Hit and Run Crash in St. Cloud

(KNSI) — A Minneapolis woman is facing a string of charges connected to an alleged hit and run crash last month. Troopers were called just after 10:00 p.m. on May 27th to the area of Highway 10 and East St. Germain Street for a motorcycle crash with injuries. They arrived to find the victim lying on the pavement with his motorcycle on its side.
WJON

Lawnmower Stolen in Stearns County; More Stolen Vehicles

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a 2022 Kubota zero turn lawnmower was purchased with a stolen credit card. The business wasn't aware that the credit card was stolen until after the mower was purchased. The suspect who took the mower is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a face mask with a black baseball cap and a bright green shirt. The suspect has a strong southern accent and was driving a half ton Ford truck and pulling a gray enclosed trailer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy