ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Hy-Vee dietitians will offer a virtual kids cooking camp to teach kids how to cook with ingredients to boost the flavor and nutrition of various dishes

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfdOQ_0g20Yu7700

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, the virtual camp is intended for children ages 5-12.

Officials also said that there will be three opportunities to participate in the camp: July 11, 18 and 25.

Individuals can register here.

The Hy-Vee dietitian team will also host other events:

Each month, the Hy-Vee dietitian team will host a free cooking class for aspiring chefs. The goal is to help kids become comfortable and confident in the kitchen and improve their culinary skills through simple, follow-along recipes that increase the joy of cooking along the way.

Hy-Vee dietitians will also host kid-friendly virtual nutrition store tours focused on balanced nutrition from the five food groups, interactive food trivia and fun movement breaks. Participants will also receive shopping tips and product recommendations to improve the health of their whole family. Appropriate for kids ages 4 and older.

More information here.

This story will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 1

Related
iheart.com

Iowa "Survivor" Winner To Compete On The Challenge: USA

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- An Iowa woman whose been on the TV show "Survivor" three times, including winning the contest in the 34th season, will compete on another reality TV show, called "The Challenge: USA." The winner will take on other champions in a global competition. Cedar Rapids Police Officer...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported police calls and gunfire have prompted several groups to urge the City to ban landlord Charles Davisson from being able to lease out properties. Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, Moundview Neighborhood Association, Bever Park Neighborhood Association, and Advocates for Social Justice each sent a formal...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Davenport, IA
Lifestyle
Davenport, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
KCRG.com

Woman dies in crash east of Coggon

COGGON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday morning. Authorities responding to the crash at about 4:30 a.m. shut down Monticello Road from Highway 13 to Hills Mill Road temporarily. The Sheriff’s office said the woman...
COGGON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Cooking#Hy Vee#Dietitians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Recipes
KCJJ

Coralville man who allegedly slashed victim’s face taken into custody

A Coralville man who allegedly slashed a victim in the face with an edged weapon last month has been taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police say the incident occurred around 2:15 am May 21st at the Hilltop Mobile Home Park on Waterfront Drive. 36-year-old Victor Lara of 1st Avenue in Coralville allegedly struck at and slashed the victim in the face with the weapon without cause. The injury inflicted required significant medical treatment and reportedly will leave considerable and permanent scarring.
CORALVILLE, IA
Davenport Journal

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a speed enforcement project on May 30

Johnson County, IOWA – According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the focus will be on Highway 1 in rural Johnson County. JCSO officials said that the Memorial Day weekend is historically one of the deadliest holidays for travel in Iowa and driving behaviors that lead to this increased risk are distracted driving, impaired drivers, aggressive driving and excessive speed.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Davenport Journal

Four presentations will be given to members of the Muscatine City Council during their May In-Depth Meeting Thursday in the Council Chambers

Muscatine, IOWA – City officials that there will be a special meeting called after the in-depth meeting for a public hearing on the Public Housing Annual Plan, a resolution to approve that plan, a resolution setting a public hearing on June 9 on a proposed development agreement with Love’s Travel Shop & Country Stores, Inc., and a resolution setting a public hearing on June 9 on Urban Renewal Plan amendments.
MUSCATINE, IA
Davenport Journal

Davenport Journal

Davenport, IA
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Davenport Journal is Davenport’s leading source for local news, COVID-19 updates and local events.

 https://davenportjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy