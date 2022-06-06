Hy-Vee dietitians will offer a virtual kids cooking camp to teach kids how to cook with ingredients to boost the flavor and nutrition of various dishes

Davenport, IOWA – According to the statement, the virtual camp is intended for children ages 5-12.

Officials also said that there will be three opportunities to participate in the camp: July 11, 18 and 25.

Individuals can register here.

The Hy-Vee dietitian team will also host other events:

Each month, the Hy-Vee dietitian team will host a free cooking class for aspiring chefs. The goal is to help kids become comfortable and confident in the kitchen and improve their culinary skills through simple, follow-along recipes that increase the joy of cooking along the way.

Hy-Vee dietitians will also host kid-friendly virtual nutrition store tours focused on balanced nutrition from the five food groups, interactive food trivia and fun movement breaks. Participants will also receive shopping tips and product recommendations to improve the health of their whole family. Appropriate for kids ages 4 and older.

More information here.

