After a jam-packed 2022 NFL offseason, Philadelphia Eagles fans are starting to get a taste of what the next iteration of the team is going to look like. The Eagles posted a 9-8 record and a playoff appearance in Nick Sirianni's first year as head coach and will now look to build on that success. They'll have several new additions, including A.J. Brown, Haason Reddick and Jordan Davis, to take the team to the next level.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO