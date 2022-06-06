ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lewisburg Lions Club holds golf fundraiser

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a4Flb_0g20YW7n00

On May 4, the Lewisburg Lions Club held their annual Golf tournament at The Lewisburg Elks Club golf course.

Seven paid teams and 51 hole sponsors assisted the club in raising funds to help contribute to many charity organizations in the Greenbrier County area.

Due to the recent pandemic outbreak, the club had not been able to hold the event since 2019. The club is so very appreciative for the support from the entire community.

The club always holds a picnic for the participants prior to the shotgun start of the tournament. Three different grocery stores contributed toward the cost of this great event, and organizers wish to thank Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Cornerstone IGA and all of the hole sponsors from the Lewisburg, Fairlea area Ronceverte area.

All the funds raised are used to assist neighbors in our community receive eye care or glasses that would not otherwise be able to afford. A few other organizations the club supports are, but are not limited to, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the Family Refuge Center, Boy Scouts. Girl Scouts, the Greenbrier Historical Society, the local food locker, the Child & Youth Advocacy Center, local Humane Society, Greenbrier County Library, The Shepherd Center, and The Lewisburg United Methodist Church Emergency Fund.

The post Lewisburg Lions Club holds golf fundraiser appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Regatta to feature more than 50 free events for kids

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin held a press conference to talk about the many free events and activities for kids that will be featured at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. “When we started planning Regatta activities and events, we wanted to make sure we had plenty of things for our kids and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sports event to bring millions of dollars to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 1,500 young people from around the East Coast will compete next week at the Amateur Athletic Union’s regional track and field meet in Charleston. Only about 100 of these athletes will be from West Virginia. The other 1,400 and their families are coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York State. Since […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Ready your wands for a Wizarding Weekend in West Virginia

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Lovers of magic, mystery, and suspense will be in luck this coming weekend, as The Resort at Glade Springs presents its Wizarding Weekend event. The affair – which is to be held on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 – will feature a three-part murder mystery event, and promises to provide mischief, magic, and murder.
DANIELS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenbrier County, WV
Society
Greenbrier County, WV
Sports
County
Greenbrier County, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
WVNS

New business is blooming in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Business is blooming in Fayette County as Blooms by Bessie’s celebrates its grand opening. The store is located on Main Street in Oak Hill. A ribbon-cutting for the new business was held on June 9, 2022. You can find all sorts of plants and flowers at Blooms by Bessie’s. Owners said […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Food Truck Frenzy returns to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Princeton’s third annual Food Truck Frenzy is set to return later this month. The Chuck Mathena Center, Community Connections, Inc. and Mountain Event Promotions are joining together to host the third annual Food Truck Frenzy & Festival. The festival will be held outside of the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton on June 25, […]
PRINCETON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon BBQ joint closing soon

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Oink’s BBQ in Buckhannon will be closing by the end of the month. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the owner announced that personal health issues have forced the closure, and that while the restaurant will shut its doors by the end of the month, the exact date isn’t known yet. “I am […]
BUCKHANNON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Charity#Sports#The Lewisburg Lions Club#The Lewisburg Elks Club#Wal Mart#Kroger#Cornerstone Iga#The Family Refuge Center#Humane Society#West Virginia Daily News
WVNS

Greenbrier County Schools reshape summer lunch program

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Summer food programs for students are essential to keeping kids healthy all year long. Student meals are being made available in Greenbrier county for onsite dining at multiple schools and other venues throughout the county. Unfortunately, some of the favorite flexible ways that students were able to receive meals in past such […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha Valley legend Robert Alexander dead at 64

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Former WVU football standout Robert Alexander was found dead in his home Tuesday night. He was 64. St. Albans Mayor Scott James confirmed to MetroNews that police and emergency personnel were called to Alexander’s St. Albans home after he was found unresponsive by a family member.
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley Montgomery demolition plan approved

MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — The state Council on Community and Technical Colleges followed through with an earlier decision Thursday and gave its approval to a 10-year facilities plan for BridgeValley Community and Technical College that deals with buildings on the former WVU Tech campus in Montgomery. The council approved the...
MONTGOMERY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
WOWK 13 News

Memorial Tunnel mushrooms ready to be enjoyed at Charleston restaurants

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mushrooms grown in a repurposed, historical tunnel in the Southern West Virginia mountains are being harvested for distribution to local businesses and restaurants. “This week, we’re really, really excited to announce that we have our very first harvest,” said Hernshaw Farms CEO George Patterson. “So this one will be going […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Johnny Cash Tribute Show coming to Charleston

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - CenterStage Magazine gave the show 5 Stars, quote “...its an electrifying show of all the timeless hits, delivered with modern sensibilities. The show connects the audience with all memories and feelings that Cash’s music gave to generations.”. Forever Johnny Cash: The Musical Tribute will...
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Storm damages homes, cars in Bridgeport and Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A round of severe storms in north central West Virginia on Wednesday brought a lot of beautiful lightning and clouds to the area, but it also caused some damage, including to homes in Bridgeport. Several large trees were downed near Bridgeport’s Deegan and Hinkle Lake, hitting several homes and cars in the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WSAZ

Reward offered after Charleston home catches fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is asking for your help identifying someone who firefighters believe had something to do with a house fire. It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 1 along Park Drive. If you’re around the area, you’re encouraged to keep an eye out for a...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Charleston FD offers $5k reward in fire investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Fire Department is asking for help finding a suspect who may be connected to a structure that happened on June 1. They say that the suspect was seen leaving the scene of the fire at 4:30 a.m. on a bicycle with no seat attached and was wearing a backpack. Charleston FD […]
CHARLESTON, WV
alleghenymountainradio.org

Forest Service Invests $6M in Deferred Maintenance Projects in West Virginia

Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million in funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act to support seven projects across the Forest in 2022. These projects are part of $503 million in GAOA-funded investments across USDA-managed lands nationwide to address deferred maintenance, improve infrastructure, increase user access, and support rural economies while also meeting conservation goals.
FOREST, VA
Metro News

West Virginia charter schools anticipate about 1,500 students this fall

West Virginia’s first charter schools continue moving toward opening this fall, with about 1,500 students anticipated for four schools. That translates to about $9 million to $11 million in state support, said Adam Kissel, chairman of the West Virginia Professional Charter Schools Board. “That compares to the other 99...
EDUCATION
WDTV

Dates for North View bridge closure announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The North 13th Street Bridge will be closed beginning on Thursday, July 14th at 7 a.m. and remain closed to all traffic for approximately a month. Officials say there will be no eastbound access available to Rt. 50 until the bridge reopens. The recommended alternate route...
CLARKSBURG, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
313K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy