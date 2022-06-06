Lewisburg Lions Club holds golf fundraiser

On May 4, the Lewisburg Lions Club held their annual Golf tournament at The Lewisburg Elks Club golf course.

Seven paid teams and 51 hole sponsors assisted the club in raising funds to help contribute to many charity organizations in the Greenbrier County area.

Due to the recent pandemic outbreak, the club had not been able to hold the event since 2019. The club is so very appreciative for the support from the entire community.

The club always holds a picnic for the participants prior to the shotgun start of the tournament. Three different grocery stores contributed toward the cost of this great event, and organizers wish to thank Wal-Mart, Kroger, and Cornerstone IGA and all of the hole sponsors from the Lewisburg, Fairlea area Ronceverte area.

All the funds raised are used to assist neighbors in our community receive eye care or glasses that would not otherwise be able to afford. A few other organizations the club supports are, but are not limited to, Greenbrier Valley Theatre, the Family Refuge Center, Boy Scouts. Girl Scouts, the Greenbrier Historical Society, the local food locker, the Child & Youth Advocacy Center, local Humane Society, Greenbrier County Library, The Shepherd Center, and The Lewisburg United Methodist Church Emergency Fund.

